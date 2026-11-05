Sheriff reminds drivers to slow down and move over

Wright County Sheriff’s Office is marking National Crash Responder Safety Week (November 2–6) by reminding drivers to follow Minnesota’s Ted Foss Move Over Law: slow down when you see emergency or roadside vehicles with flashing lights, move over at least one lane when it is safe on multi-lane roads, and give responders enough space to work safely. The goal is to cut serious crashes and help law enforcement, firefighters, EMS, tow operators, and highway workers make it home safely.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Wright County Sheriff's Office