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Pine City

Arrowhead Transit hiring bus drivers in Pine City

4 days ago
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Arrowhead Transit is hiring full-time and part-time bus drivers in Pine City, MN with a starting wage of $21.93 per hour, full benefits, 403(b) retirement, and paid time off. Paid training is provided for applicants who do not have a CDL. Read job listings and apply: https://www.vscyberhosting.com/aeoa/Careers.aspx?groupvalue=DRIVER&groupby=JOBTYPE&groupby2=&firstgroup=&type=DRAWSINGLEGROUPLIST

This content is adapted from materials provided by Arrowhead Transit

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