Midway Rd rail crossing public meeting Nov. 12

St. Louis County Public Works will hold a public meeting on the Midway Rd Railroad Crossing Elimination Planning Project on Thursday, November 12 at 5:30 p.m. at the AAD Shrine Event Center. Residents can attend in person or join online using the virtual meeting link. Project details and the virtual meeting link are available at the project website: Project Website and Virtual Meeting Link.

This content is adapted from materials provided by St. Louis County, Minnesota