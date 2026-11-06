Students Study Bison and Prairie at Spring Lake Park

Students from Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools in Mr. Koonce, Mr. Weis and Mrs. Ekrem's classes visited Spring Lake Park Reserve to learn about the role of bison in local history and the environment. They studied how Indigenous peoples relied on bison, how bison support a healthy prairie, and how bringing bison back helps restore native prairie habitats through hands-on outdoor learning.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Prior Lake Savage Area Schools