📢 New Westonka Library opening pushed to late spring 2027

📢 New Westonka Library now expected to open in late spring 2027

Construction is moving ahead on the new Westonka Library, with many crews on site each day.

Here’s where things stand:

Paving and landscaping are expected to start in November .

are expected to start in . Interior work is far enough along that painting will begin in the coming weeks.

will begin in the coming weeks. The standing‑seam roof should be finished in the first week of November .

should be finished in the . A boardwalk from Belaire Ave to the northwest corner of the porch will start getting its steel structure next month.

from to the northwest corner of the porch will start getting its steel structure next month. The green roof is already planted with low‑growing sedums.

is already planted with low‑growing sedums. Drywall, wood beams, and Arbor Wood siding are being installed and finished.

Because of the complexity of the building, the schedule has shifted. The library building is now expected to be completed in mid‑March, with an opening anticipated in late spring 2027.