👔 Saint Paul Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings

Saint Paul has some solid leadership roles right now, especially if you like building teams and running complex operations. Here are a few standout management jobs worth a look.

Employer: Girl Scouts River Valleys

Girl Scouts River Valleys Location: St Paul, MN (travel across southern MN & western WI)

(travel across southern MN & western WI) Type: Seasonal, full-time exempt (Nov–Apr)

Salary: $55,000–$62,000 annual equivalent

Lead the behind-the-scenes side of the Girl Scout Cookie operation—managing warehouse/cupboard sites, seasonal staff, and logistics. Great fit if you enjoy project management, people leadership, and want your work to directly support girls and families.

Employer: Pearson

Location: St Paul, MN (Remote workplace type)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team that supports state, district, and school partners using Pearson’s assessment solutions. You’ll own customer relationships, program delivery, and a small team of Partner Success pros—ideal if you have 5+ years in client services or program management and like working across product, tech, and operations.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Saint Paul, MN, US

Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week )

(about ) Salary: $54,300–$159,120 base range, plus potential bonus/short-term incentives

Help CVS Health roll out and integrate new claims capabilities across Commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid lines of business. This role is all about cross-functional coordination, testing, and change management—good for someone with 5+ years in healthcare operations, claims, or program management who likes turning strategy into real-world execution.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility, team size, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.