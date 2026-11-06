📢 Students’ Haunt for Hunger brings in 1,944 lbs of food

📢 NHS students collect nearly 2,000 pounds of food for WeCAN

On Halloween night, 110 Westonka High School National Honor Society students formed 32 teams and went door to door for the third annual Haunt for Hunger.

Instead of candy, they asked neighbors for canned goods, personal care items, or cash to support Western Communities Action Network (WeCAN).

In just two hours, students collected:

1,944 pounds of food

45 personal care items

$1,314 in cash

Teams spread out across multiple neighborhoods, some residents even arranging pick-ups ahead of time, and then met at WeCAN to drop off donations. WeCAN reports that this support is especially important as more residents are seeking food and other help.

The WHS National Honor Society partners with WeCAN throughout the year, with students volunteering at least 15 hours annually doing things like packing kids’ food bags, stocking shelves, cleaning, organizing, and helping with the back-to-school program.