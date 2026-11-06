🚧 Saint Paul construction jobs with solid pay & several openings

Saint Paul’s trades scene is busy right now, with steady work in electrical, estimating, and remodeling. If you like building things and staying hands-on, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: gpac (recruiting for a construction firm)

gpac (recruiting for a construction firm) Location: St Paul, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Very competitive pay structure (exact amount not listed)

Ideal if you’ve estimated large commercial or industrial projects and know your way around On-Screen Takeoff, Excel, MS Project, and Procore. Strong subcontractor relationships and the ability to juggle multiple bids and deadlines will stand out. Comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, mental health, 401(k) + match, PTO, holidays) and a positive work environment.

Employer: Minnesota State – Saint Paul College

Location: Saint Paul, MN

Type: Full-time, Classified – Unlimited

Salary: $35.67 – $41.42/hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 6:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Close Date: 11-19-2026

Great fit for a Class A Master Electrician who wants stable, long-term work on a college campus. You’ll handle installation, maintenance, and repair of electrical systems, plus some plumbing, HVAC, and construction projects, with a focus on preventive maintenance and safety. Comes with state benefits: low-cost medical/dental, pension, paid holidays, generous leave, and tuition waivers for you and dependents.

Employer: Floor Center / Erskine Interiors

Location: Saint Paul, MN 55119 (office-based in Maplewood area)

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: From $24.00/hour, ~40 hours/week

Perfect if you like organizing jobs more than swinging a hammer. You’ll schedule installs, track materials, keep RFMS records updated, and be the go-between for installers, sales, vendors, and customers. Some construction or flooring experience helps, and they offer health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, life insurance, and employee discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers will train the right person with solid work habits.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.