undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Worthington
Billion Auto provides free meals at WHS events
7 days ago
Worthington Public Schools thanks Billion Auto in Worthington for giving free meals this fall at Turkey Trot (WHS Cross Country Race), Volleyball, Girls Soccer, Boys Soccer games, and Homecoming. The free meals included hot dogs, chips, and a bottle of water for people at these school events.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Worthington Public Schools
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.