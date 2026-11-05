Printmaking art table at Elbow Lake Library

Teaching artist Paul Johnson will host a drop-in Printmaking Art Table at the Elbow Lake Public Library on Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m. This is the final session in a series of eight workshops held at area libraries through a partnership between Kaddatz Galleries and the Viking Library System, funded by the Lakes Region Arts Council with support from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Viking Library System