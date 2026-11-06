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St James
📅 After Hours with the Mayor at Plaza Jalisco Nov. 17
9 days ago
📢 Chat with the Mayor at Plaza Jalisco
Join Mayor Chris Whitehead for a relaxed, come-and-go conversation about our community on Tuesday, November 17, from 6:30–7:30 p.m. at Plaza Jalisco in St. James.
You can:
- Share your ideas about the city
- Ask questions
- Get to know your mayor in an informal setting
No registration is mentioned—just stop by during the hour and join the conversation.
More Info: After Hours with the Mayor • St. James, MN
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