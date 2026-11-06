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St James

📅 After Hours with the Mayor at Plaza Jalisco Nov. 17

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ZS2g_1GoZEkWb00

📢 Chat with the Mayor at Plaza Jalisco

Join Mayor Chris Whitehead for a relaxed, come-and-go conversation about our community on Tuesday, November 17, from 6:30–7:30 p.m. at Plaza Jalisco in St. James.

You can:

  • Share your ideas about the city
  • Ask questions
  • Get to know your mayor in an informal setting

No registration is mentioned—just stop by during the hour and join the conversation.

More Info: After Hours with the Mayor • St. James, MN

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