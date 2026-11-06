📅 After Hours with the Mayor at Plaza Jalisco Nov. 17

📢 Chat with the Mayor at Plaza Jalisco

Join Mayor Chris Whitehead for a relaxed, come-and-go conversation about our community on Tuesday, November 17, from 6:30–7:30 p.m. at Plaza Jalisco in St. James.

You can:

Share your ideas about the city

Ask questions

Get to know your mayor in an informal setting

No registration is mentioned—just stop by during the hour and join the conversation.