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Litchfield

📅 Free homeschool gathering at Litchfield Library Nov. 18

8 days ago
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📅 Homeschool meetup at Litchfield Library

Homeschooling in the area and looking to connect?

Join a Homeschool Gathering at the Litchfield Library on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 1:00–3:00 pm.

This is a relaxed time for homeschoolers of all ages to meet, play games, and do a variety of activities together.

Parents and caregivers are expected to stay and participate along with their child(ren).

  • Where: Litchfield Library
  • When: Wednesday, Nov. 18, 1:00–3:00 pm
  • Who: Homeschool children of all ages and their parents/caregivers
  • Cost: Free
  • Sign-up: No registration needed

Just show up, hang out, and let the kids (and adults) make some new friends.

More Info: Litchfield Public Library | Homeschool Gathering

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