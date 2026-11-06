📅 Free homeschool gathering at Litchfield Library Nov. 18

📅 Homeschool meetup at Litchfield Library

Homeschooling in the area and looking to connect?

Join a Homeschool Gathering at the Litchfield Library on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 1:00–3:00 pm.

This is a relaxed time for homeschoolers of all ages to meet, play games, and do a variety of activities together.

Parents and caregivers are expected to stay and participate along with their child(ren).

Where: Litchfield Library

Litchfield Library When: Wednesday, Nov. 18, 1:00–3:00 pm

Who: Homeschool children of all ages and their parents/caregivers

Homeschool children of all ages and their parents/caregivers Cost: Free

Sign-up: No registration needed

Just show up, hang out, and let the kids (and adults) make some new friends.