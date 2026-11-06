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Litchfield
📅 Free homeschool gathering at Litchfield Library Nov. 18
8 days ago
📅 Homeschool meetup at Litchfield Library
Homeschooling in the area and looking to connect?
Join a Homeschool Gathering at the Litchfield Library on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 1:00–3:00 pm.
This is a relaxed time for homeschoolers of all ages to meet, play games, and do a variety of activities together.
Parents and caregivers are expected to stay and participate along with their child(ren).
- Where: Litchfield Library
- When: Wednesday, Nov. 18, 1:00–3:00 pm
- Who: Homeschool children of all ages and their parents/caregivers
- Cost: Free
- Sign-up: No registration needed
Just show up, hang out, and let the kids (and adults) make some new friends.
More Info: Litchfield Public Library | Homeschool Gathering
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