⚠️ Litchfield TIFA meeting moved to Nov. 18, 2026

⚠️ Litchfield TIFA meeting moved to November 18

The City of Litchfield Tax Increment Finance Authority (TIFA) meeting that was originally set for Wednesday, November 11, 2026 has been cancelled.

It has been rescheduled to:

Date: Wednesday, November 18, 2026

Wednesday, Time: 7:00 P.M.

Location: 181 Simpson Dr, Litchfield, MI 49252

If you planned to attend or follow this meeting, please update your calendar with the new date and time.

Questions about this change? Call the Litchfield City Office at (517) 542-2921.