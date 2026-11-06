📅 Free adult floral design classes at Jackson County libraries

📅 Free floral design classes at Jackson County libraries

Love flowers or want to try something new? The Jackson County Libraries are hosting free, hands-on floral design classes for adults this November.

Florist Kim Henning from “The Wild Flower” will guide you in making your own autumn-inspired floral arrangement. All instruction and supplies are provided.

Class times and locations:

Lakefield Library – Thursday, November 5 at 6:00 p.m.

– Jackson Library – Thursday, November 12 at 1:00 p.m.

– Heron Lake Library – Thursday, November 19 at 12:00 p.m.

These programs are free, but space is limited and registration is required.

To register or get more details, call your local library:

Jackson: 847-4748

847-4748 Lakefield: 662-5782

662-5782 Heron Lake: 793-2641

This program is funded in part or in whole by Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.