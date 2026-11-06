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Jackson County

📅 Free adult floral design classes at Jackson County libraries

8 days ago
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📅 Free floral design classes at Jackson County libraries

Love flowers or want to try something new? The Jackson County Libraries are hosting free, hands-on floral design classes for adults this November.

Florist Kim Henning from “The Wild Flower” will guide you in making your own autumn-inspired floral arrangement. All instruction and supplies are provided.

Class times and locations:

  • Lakefield LibraryThursday, November 5 at 6:00 p.m.
  • Jackson LibraryThursday, November 12 at 1:00 p.m.
  • Heron Lake LibraryThursday, November 19 at 12:00 p.m.

These programs are free, but space is limited and registration is required.

To register or get more details, call your local library:

  • Jackson: 847-4748
  • Lakefield: 662-5782
  • Heron Lake: 793-2641

This program is funded in part or in whole by Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

More Info: Adult Event: Floral Design Class (Lakefield) - Jac...

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