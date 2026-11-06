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📅 Free adult floral design classes at Jackson County libraries
📅 Free floral design classes at Jackson County libraries
Love flowers or want to try something new? The Jackson County Libraries are hosting free, hands-on floral design classes for adults this November.
Florist Kim Henning from “The Wild Flower” will guide you in making your own autumn-inspired floral arrangement. All instruction and supplies are provided.
Class times and locations:
- Lakefield Library – Thursday, November 5 at 6:00 p.m.
- Jackson Library – Thursday, November 12 at 1:00 p.m.
- Heron Lake Library – Thursday, November 19 at 12:00 p.m.
These programs are free, but space is limited and registration is required.
To register or get more details, call your local library:
- Jackson: 847-4748
- Lakefield: 662-5782
- Heron Lake: 793-2641
This program is funded in part or in whole by Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
More Info: Adult Event: Floral Design Class (Lakefield) - Jac...
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