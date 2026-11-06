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St Paul

🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Saint Paul and Nearby Today

8 days ago

Saint Paul neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from storage bins to pet food containers and tools. Take a look and see if something fits your home.

2 Plastic Storage Bins with Lids

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01g8kL_1GoMpidx00

Item: Clear plastic storage bins with lids (set of 2)

Details:

  • Clear bins, each one is slightly different
  • Good for organizing and storing household items
  • From a non-smoking, no pets home
  • Photo shown is for reference only

Location: White Bear Woods, White Bear Township, MN (pickup in White Bear Lake; exact address shared by poster on Nextdoor)

Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Airtight Pet Food Containers (Set of 2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MKkhS_1GoMpidx00

Item: Airtight pet food containers, set of 2

Details:

  • Each holds 25 lb of pet food
  • Airtight lids to help keep food fresh
  • Left out for pickup (no need to knock)

Location: Alley behind 2107 W James Ave, St. Paul, MN 55105 (Mac-Groveland River area)

Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Red Heavy-Duty Extension Cord

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UNEU9_1GoMpidx00

Item: Red extension cord, heavy duty

Details:

  • Long cord (exact length not listed)
  • Rated for exterior use
  • Good for outdoor tools, yard work, or seasonal lights
  • Left in the alley for easy pickup

Location: Alley behind 2107 W James, St. Paul, MN 55105 (Mac-Groveland River area)

Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Saint Paul tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, check the listing and head over soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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