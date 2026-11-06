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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Saint Paul and Nearby Today
Saint Paul neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from storage bins to pet food containers and tools. Take a look and see if something fits your home.
2 Plastic Storage Bins with Lids
Item: Clear plastic storage bins with lids (set of 2)
Details:
- Clear bins, each one is slightly different
- Good for organizing and storing household items
- From a non-smoking, no pets home
- Photo shown is for reference only
Location: White Bear Woods, White Bear Township, MN (pickup in White Bear Lake; exact address shared by poster on Nextdoor)
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Airtight Pet Food Containers (Set of 2)
Item: Airtight pet food containers, set of 2
Details:
- Each holds 25 lb of pet food
- Airtight lids to help keep food fresh
- Left out for pickup (no need to knock)
Location: Alley behind 2107 W James Ave, St. Paul, MN 55105 (Mac-Groveland River area)
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Red Heavy-Duty Extension Cord
Item: Red extension cord, heavy duty
Details:
- Long cord (exact length not listed)
- Rated for exterior use
- Good for outdoor tools, yard work, or seasonal lights
- Left in the alley for easy pickup
Location: Alley behind 2107 W James, St. Paul, MN 55105 (Mac-Groveland River area)
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Saint Paul tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, check the listing and head over soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.