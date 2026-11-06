🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Saint Paul and Nearby Today

Saint Paul neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from storage bins to pet food containers and tools. Take a look and see if something fits your home.

Item: Clear plastic storage bins with lids (set of 2)

Details:

Clear bins, each one is slightly different

Good for organizing and storing household items

From a non-smoking, no pets home

home Photo shown is for reference only

Location: White Bear Woods, White Bear Township, MN (pickup in White Bear Lake; exact address shared by poster on Nextdoor)

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Airtight pet food containers, set of 2

Details:

Each holds 25 lb of pet food

of pet food Airtight lids to help keep food fresh

Left out for pickup (no need to knock)

Location: Alley behind 2107 W James Ave, St. Paul, MN 55105 (Mac-Groveland River area)

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Red extension cord, heavy duty

Details:

Long cord (exact length not listed)

Rated for exterior use

use Good for outdoor tools, yard work, or seasonal lights

Left in the alley for easy pickup

Location: Alley behind 2107 W James, St. Paul, MN 55105 (Mac-Groveland River area)

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Saint Paul tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, check the listing and head over soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.