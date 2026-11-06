📢 Regional task force guiding future walking & biking funding

📢 Regional task force shaping walking & biking projects

The Transportation Advisory Committee Active Transportation Task Force helps guide policies for the region’s Active Transportation Program and the Regional Solicitation for Active Transportation, funded by the Regional Transportation Sales and Use Tax created in 2023.

The group is focusing on:

Oversight of 2024 Active Transportation pilot projects

Reviewing lessons learned from 2024 pilots and 2026 solicitation applicants

and Updating grant requirements for 2024 and setting them for 2026 projects

and setting them for projects Creating the Active Transportation solicitation schedule

Reviewing applicant feedback and working with the 2027 Solicitation Evaluation project

project Considering recommendations for program administration

The 12-member task force includes local elected officials, citizen representatives, and bike, pedestrian, and transit representatives.

Meetings are held virtually via Microsoft Teams on months opposite the TAB Executive Committee. For confirmed dates and times (for example, a listed meeting on 11/13/2026, virtual), residents should check the “upcoming meetings” section on the Metropolitan Council website.