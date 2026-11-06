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Arts & Culture
📅 Nonfiction book club: “Coal: A Human History” Nov 5
7 days ago
📅 Nonfiction Book Club at Wentworth Library
Join other readers to talk about great nonfiction books at the Friends of Wentworth Library Nonfiction Book Club.
This month’s book is “Coal: A Human History” by Barbara Freese. New members are welcome, and the group is for adults and older adults.
- Date: Thursday, November 5, 2026
- Time: 1:00–2:30 p.m.
- Location: Wentworth Library, Wentworth Medium Conference Room #132
If you enjoy nonfiction or want to meet other local readers, just come by and join the discussion.
More Info: Friends of Wentworth Library Nonfiction Book Club ...
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