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Arts & Culture

📅 Nonfiction book club: “Coal: A Human History” Nov 5

7 days ago
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📅 Nonfiction Book Club at Wentworth Library

Join other readers to talk about great nonfiction books at the Friends of Wentworth Library Nonfiction Book Club.

This month’s book is “Coal: A Human History” by Barbara Freese. New members are welcome, and the group is for adults and older adults.

  • Date: Thursday, November 5, 2026
  • Time: 1:00–2:30 p.m.
  • Location: Wentworth Library, Wentworth Medium Conference Room #132

If you enjoy nonfiction or want to meet other local readers, just come by and join the discussion.

More Info: Friends of Wentworth Library Nonfiction Book Club ...

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