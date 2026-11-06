undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
📅 Adult book discussion on “James” at Heritage Library
7 days ago
📅 Adult book discussion: “James” by Percival Everett
Join other readers at Heritage Library for the Afternoon Book Discussion Group.
- Date: Thursday, November 5, 2026
- Time: 12:30–1:30 p.m.
- Location: Heritage Library – Heritage Large Meeting Room
- Book: “James” by Percival Everett
- Audience: Adults
You’ll talk about this month’s book with other community members in a relaxed group setting. New members are welcome, so you can jump in even if you haven’t attended before.
More Info: Heritage Library Afternoon Book Discussion Group -...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.