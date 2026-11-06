📅 Adult book discussion on “James” at Heritage Library

📅 Adult book discussion: “James” by Percival Everett

Join other readers at Heritage Library for the Afternoon Book Discussion Group.

Date: Thursday, November 5, 2026

Time: 12:30–1:30 p.m.

Location: Heritage Library – Heritage Large Meeting Room

Book: “James” by Percival Everett

Audience: Adults

You’ll talk about this month’s book with other community members in a relaxed group setting. New members are welcome, so you can jump in even if you haven’t attended before.