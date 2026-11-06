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📅 Adult book discussion on “James” at Heritage Library

7 days ago
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📅 Adult book discussion: “James” by Percival Everett

Join other readers at Heritage Library for the Afternoon Book Discussion Group.

  • Date: Thursday, November 5, 2026
  • Time: 12:30–1:30 p.m.
  • Location: Heritage Library – Heritage Large Meeting Room
  • Book: “James” by Percival Everett
  • Audience: Adults

You’ll talk about this month’s book with other community members in a relaxed group setting. New members are welcome, so you can jump in even if you haven’t attended before.

More Info: Heritage Library Afternoon Book Discussion Group -...

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