Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
North St Paul

📅 Free Holly Jolly Night at Casey Lake Park

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cGD1a_1GoHYfs400

📅 Free Holly Jolly Night at Casey Lake Park

Bring your family out for North St. Paul’s third annual Holly Jolly Night — a FREE holiday celebration.

Date: Friday, December 4
Time: 6–9 PM
Location: Casey Lake Park

Enjoy:

  • A cozy bonfire
  • Holiday carols led by the North High School Choir
  • Photos with Santa
  • Fun elf games
  • Hot drinks
  • A holiday craft activity

Bundle up, invite friends and neighbors, and enjoy a relaxed night of holiday cheer close to home.

More Info: Save the Date: Holly Jolly Night • North St. Paul,...

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments