📅 Free Holly Jolly Night at Casey Lake Park Bring your family out for North St. Paul’s third annual Holly Jolly Night — a FREE holiday celebration. Date: Friday, December 4

Time: 6–9 PM

Location: Casey Lake Park Enjoy: A cozy bonfire

Holiday carols led by the North High School Choir

led by the Photos with Santa

Fun elf games

Hot drinks

A holiday craft activity Bundle up, invite friends and neighbors, and enjoy a relaxed night of holiday cheer close to home.

More Info: Save the Date: Holly Jolly Night • North St. Paul,...