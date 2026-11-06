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North St Paul
📅 Free Holly Jolly Night at Casey Lake Park
8 days ago
📅 Free Holly Jolly Night at Casey Lake Park
Bring your family out for North St. Paul’s third annual Holly Jolly Night — a FREE holiday celebration.
Date: Friday, December 4
Time: 6–9 PM
Location: Casey Lake Park
Enjoy:
- A cozy bonfire
- Holiday carols led by the North High School Choir
- Photos with Santa
- Fun elf games
- Hot drinks
- A holiday craft activity
Bundle up, invite friends and neighbors, and enjoy a relaxed night of holiday cheer close to home.
More Info: Save the Date: Holly Jolly Night • North St. Paul,...
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