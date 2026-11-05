📢 Jordan 3rd graders pack October with learning and kindness

📢 Jordan 3rd graders shine with kindness and community projects Jordan Elementary School third graders spent October learning and giving back in some big ways. They: Met with DEMCON to learn about recycling and picked up real-life tips to care for the Earth.

to learn about recycling and picked up real-life tips to care for the Earth. Heard from Teena Medick about Peyton’s Promise , then collected and donated over 300 items to the Jordan Area Food Shelf .

about , then collected and donated to the . Started a grade-wide pop tab collection for the Ronald McDonald House to support families with children receiving medical care.

for the to support families with children receiving medical care. Received their own personal dictionaries from the Jordaness Lions , an annual gift that supports reading and writing.

from the , an annual gift that supports reading and writing. Listened to a traditional Indigenous story about the Big Dipper and built their own constellation models.

about the and built their own constellation models. Met Mayor Fremming and City Administrator Tom Nikunen to learn about local government and share ideas to improve Jordan .

and to learn about local government and share ideas to improve . Toured the Jordan Historical Society museum to explore local history, including the town’s first schools and original baseball team. Families can keep the momentum going by encouraging recycling, food shelf donations, and saving pop tabs at home.

More Info: What's Cool in Our School: Jordan Elementary Third...