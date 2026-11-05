🚌 Saint Paul Transportation Jobs with Multiple Solid Openings

Saint Paul is busy and moving, which means steady work for people who like to be on the road (or bike path). Here are several transportation roles hiring now, from local routes to big‑money OTR.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Clark Transfer Location: St Paul, MN (hiring across the Lower 48 & Canada)

(hiring across the Lower 48 & Canada) Salary: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year (team owner operators)

(team owner operators) Type: Full-time, OTR, Owner Operator

If you have 2+ years’ experience and want something different from standard freight, this is high‑earning OTR work hauling gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and live events. All miles are paid, there’s a $5,000/week minimum average when you’re working, plus perks like a fuel price guarantee and paid tolls, permits, and cargo/liability insurance. Passport required.

Employer: UPS

Location: St Paul, MN

Salary: $21.00/hour

Type: Full-time, Seasonal

Ride along with a UPS driver and help deliver packages in your community—no driving the truck required. This is a good fit if you want short‑term work, great weekly pay, and a job that keeps you moving outdoors; schedules vary Monday–Saturday, including holidays.

Employer: Domino’s (Team Honey Badger)

Location: St Paul, MN

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part-time

Deliver pizzas on a Domino’s‑provided electric pedal‑assist bike—no driver’s license or car needed. You’ll stay active, work outside, and use a modern e‑bike (with phone mount and USB port) while also helping in the store with basic tasks and customer orders.

Employer: FedEx

Location: Saint Paul, MN

Salary: $24.70/hour starting pay

Type: Full-time, Swing Route Coverage

Drive FedEx vehicles to pick up and deliver packages and cover different routes as needed. You’ll need a valid driver’s license, clean record, ability to lift 50 lbs, and to meet DOT medical and safety rules; in return you get solid hourly pay and access to FedEx’s benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each company often has similar roles nearby or at different hours.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.