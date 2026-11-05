📣 Saint Paul Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Saint Paul is busy right now with B2B sales and marketing roles, from techy manufacturing to real estate leasing. If you’re good with people and like closing deals, there’s a nice mix of field, office, and hybrid options.

Employer: Molex

Molex Location: Saint Paul, MN (covers IL, WI, MN, MO, KS City region)

(covers IL, WI, MN, MO, KS City region) Salary: $120,000 – $150,000/year + bonus

Type: Full-time, up to 50% travel

Drive growth with electronics distributors, lead territory strategy, and work closely with sales, product, and engineering teams. Great fit if you know electronic components and like high-impact, relationship-heavy sales.

Employer: Ecolab

Location: St Paul, MN

Salary: $133,700 – $200,600/year + annual bonus

Type: Full-time

Own go-to-market strategy and integrated campaigns for a global purification tech business. Ideal for a B2B product marketer who enjoys launching innovations and building sales enablement for a global team.

Employer: H.B. Fuller

Location: St Paul, MN

Salary: Not listed (competitive, based on experience and location)

Not listed (competitive, based on experience and location) Type: Full-time

High-activity inside sales role (35–50 outbound touches/day) focused on Automotive and ePower markets. Good entry point if you have 0–3 years’ experience and want to grow in technical B2B sales with strong training and benefits.

Employer: Synchrony

Location: St Paul, MN (hub-based, flexible/remote with some travel)

(hub-based, flexible/remote with some travel) Salary: $75,000 – $130,000/year + bonus

Type: Full-time

Lead multi-channel B2B and B2B2C campaigns in the dental space using email, social, events, and trade shows. Great for a strategic marketer with healthcare or financial services experience who likes owning partner relationships.

Employer: Bigos Management, Inc.

Location: St Paul, MN (on-site at The Cosmopolitan, 258 units)

(on-site at The Cosmopolitan, 258 units) Pay: $17.00 – $22.00/hour + leasing commissions & renewal bonuses

Type: Full-time, Tue–Sat, 8:30 am – 5:00 pm

Front-line sales and customer service: touring apartments, handling applications, and renewals. Nice perks like rent discount, 401(k) match, PTO, and benefits starting the 1st of the month after hire.

Employer: Harris

Location: Saint Paul, MN

Salary: $71,078.81 – $106,618.22/year + incentives

Type: Full-time

Hunt for new business and sell preventative maintenance, HVAC, plumbing, and building automation service agreements. Good match if you like consultative selling, site visits, and working closely with field teams.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists related roles that might be a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.