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St Paul
📣 Saint Paul Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Openings
5 days ago
Saint Paul is busy right now with B2B sales and marketing roles, from techy manufacturing to real estate leasing. If you’re good with people and like closing deals, there’s a nice mix of field, office, and hybrid options.
Regional Distribution Sales Manager
- Employer: Molex
- Location: Saint Paul, MN (covers IL, WI, MN, MO, KS City region)
- Salary: $120,000 – $150,000/year + bonus
- Type: Full-time, up to 50% travel
Drive growth with electronics distributors, lead territory strategy, and work closely with sales, product, and engineering teams. Great fit if you know electronic components and like high-impact, relationship-heavy sales.
Senior Segment Marketing Manager – Purification Technologies
- Employer: Ecolab
- Location: St Paul, MN
- Salary: $133,700 – $200,600/year + annual bonus
- Type: Full-time
Own go-to-market strategy and integrated campaigns for a global purification tech business. Ideal for a B2B product marketer who enjoys launching innovations and building sales enablement for a global team.
Inside Sales Business Development Representative
- Employer: H.B. Fuller
- Location: St Paul, MN
- Salary: Not listed (competitive, based on experience and location)
- Type: Full-time
High-activity inside sales role (35–50 outbound touches/day) focused on Automotive and ePower markets. Good entry point if you have 0–3 years’ experience and want to grow in technical B2B sales with strong training and benefits.
AVP Dental Marketing – CareCredit
- Employer: Synchrony
- Location: St Paul, MN (hub-based, flexible/remote with some travel)
- Salary: $75,000 – $130,000/year + bonus
- Type: Full-time
Lead multi-channel B2B and B2B2C campaigns in the dental space using email, social, events, and trade shows. Great for a strategic marketer with healthcare or financial services experience who likes owning partner relationships.
Leasing Consultant – The Cosmopolitan
- Employer: Bigos Management, Inc.
- Location: St Paul, MN (on-site at The Cosmopolitan, 258 units)
- Pay: $17.00 – $22.00/hour + leasing commissions & renewal bonuses
- Type: Full-time, Tue–Sat, 8:30 am – 5:00 pm
Front-line sales and customer service: touring apartments, handling applications, and renewals. Nice perks like rent discount, 401(k) match, PTO, and benefits starting the 1st of the month after hire.
Solutions Consultant – Service Agreements
- Employer: Harris
- Location: Saint Paul, MN
- Salary: $71,078.81 – $106,618.22/year + incentives
- Type: Full-time
Hunt for new business and sell preventative maintenance, HVAC, plumbing, and building automation service agreements. Good match if you like consultative selling, site visits, and working closely with field teams.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists related roles that might be a better fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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