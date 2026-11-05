🚔 Saint Paul Public Safety Jobs with Multiple Openings

Saint Paul has some solid public safety roles open right now, from state-level investigations to community-focused work and part-time pool safety.

Below are several options if you want to help keep our community safe.

Employer: Public Safety Dept – Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA)

Public Safety Dept – Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) Location: St. Paul, MN (telework up to 2 days/week at supervisor’s discretion)

(telework up to 2 days/week at supervisor’s discretion) Type: Full-time, temporary (approx. 3 years)

Salary: $92,832 – $127,054 annually ($44.46 – $60.85/hour)

($44.46 – $60.85/hour) Travel: Up to 100% of the time; may be on-call nights, weekends, holidays

Up to of the time; may be on-call nights, weekends, holidays Closing date: 11/18/2026

Work in the Behavioral Threat Assessment and Management (BTAM) unit, focusing on school safety and preventing targeted violence. This role handles complex felony investigations and supports local and federal law enforcement, with strong state benefits and training opportunities.

Employer: Minnesota Department of Corrections

Location: St. Paul, MN (telework eligible; on-site about 50% if you live within 50 miles)

(telework eligible; on-site about 50% if you live within 50 miles) Type: Full-time, unlimited (permanent)

Salary: $71,138 – $105,506 annually ($34.07 – $50.53/hour)

($34.07 – $50.53/hour) Travel: Up to 25% of the time

Up to of the time Closing date: 11/10/2026

Lead statewide work on Minnesota’s Community Notification Act, tracking compliance and supporting law enforcement and corrections on sex offender notification. Good fit if you have experience with sex offense supervision, investigation, or treatment and are comfortable with public speaking and data tracking.

Employer: SPPS Community Education

Location: Saint Paul, MN

Type: Part-time, in-person

Salary: $19.00 – $24.00 per hour

Hours: About 3–9 hours per week

Help keep community swimmers safe during lessons, exercise classes, open swim, and rentals. You’ll need current American Red Cross Lifeguarding/First Aid/CPR/AED certification and strong focus and communication skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on duties and requirements, plus how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.