🏭 Saint Paul Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings & $20–$45/hr

Saint Paul’s manufacturing scene is busy right now—great mix of hands-on shop roles and steady full-time work. Here are several solid openings if you like building, fixing, or keeping production moving.

Employer: The Vomela Companies

Location: Saint Paul, MN

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (8 hours)

Pay: $21–$25/hour

Run digital printing equipment, prep materials, and check quality in a fast-paced print production shop. Good fit if you like detailed work, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k, PTO).

Employer: Navy Island, Inc.

Location: Saint Paul, MN 55118

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (3 PM – 12 AM)

Pay: $20–$24/hour

Hands-on role in a family-run wood products shop, moving through the full manufacturing process and doing visual inspections. Great if you like staying active, learning new skills, and want health insurance, 401k match, and paid time off.

Employer: Graphic Packaging International

Location: Saint Paul, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Operate and maintain die cutting equipment that makes packaging for big-name brands. You’ll use mechanical skills, follow detailed instructions, and handle up to 50 lbs, with access to health benefits, 401k, PTO, and more.

Employer: Not listed

Location: Saint Paul, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28–$45/hour

Senior-level press brake role owning setups, programming, and quality from first piece to final run. Ideal if you have 5+ years in metal fab, love reading blueprints, and want to mentor other operators while working with modern equipment.

Employer: UPS

Location: St Paul, MN

Type: Seasonal/Temporary

Pay: $21/hour

Short-term, high-movement job loading and unloading packages up to 70 lbs in a busy UPS facility. No experience needed, quick online apply, and a good way to get your foot in the door with a major employer.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire for multiple roles and shifts.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.