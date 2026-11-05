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🏭 Saint Paul Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings & $20–$45/hr
Saint Paul’s manufacturing scene is busy right now—great mix of hands-on shop roles and steady full-time work. Here are several solid openings if you like building, fixing, or keeping production moving.
Digital Press Operator
Employer: The Vomela Companies
Location: Saint Paul, MN
Type: Full-time, 1st shift (8 hours)
Pay: $21–$25/hour
Run digital printing equipment, prep materials, and check quality in a fast-paced print production shop. Good fit if you like detailed work, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k, PTO).
2nd Shift Assembly/Machine Operator/Finisher
Employer: Navy Island, Inc.
Location: Saint Paul, MN 55118
Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (3 PM – 12 AM)
Pay: $20–$24/hour
Hands-on role in a family-run wood products shop, moving through the full manufacturing process and doing visual inspections. Great if you like staying active, learning new skills, and want health insurance, 401k match, and paid time off.
Cutting Operator (Die Cutter)
Employer: Graphic Packaging International
Location: Saint Paul, MN
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Operate and maintain die cutting equipment that makes packaging for big-name brands. You’ll use mechanical skills, follow detailed instructions, and handle up to 50 lbs, with access to health benefits, 401k, PTO, and more.
Precision Forming Lead — CNC Press Brake (Level II/III)
Employer: Not listed
Location: Saint Paul, MN
Type: Full-time
Pay: $28–$45/hour
Senior-level press brake role owning setups, programming, and quality from first piece to final run. Ideal if you have 5+ years in metal fab, love reading blueprints, and want to mentor other operators while working with modern equipment.
Seasonal Warehouse Worker / Package Handler
Employer: UPS
Location: St Paul, MN
Type: Seasonal/Temporary
Pay: $21/hour
Short-term, high-movement job loading and unloading packages up to 70 lbs in a busy UPS facility. No experience needed, quick online apply, and a good way to get your foot in the door with a major employer.
If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire for multiple roles and shifts.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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