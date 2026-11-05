💻 Saint Paul IT Jobs: Multiple Roles From $70K to $280K+

Saint Paul’s tech scene is busy right now—state agencies, big insurers, and private firms are all hiring. Lots of hybrid roles, strong benefits, and a mix of hands-on engineering and leadership.

Employer: Minnesota IT Services (MnDOT)

Location: St. Paul, MN (onsite at least 50%, hybrid)

Salary: $70,908 – $116,573/year

Type: Full-time, state government

Design and support Power Apps and Power Automate solutions in the state’s M365 Government Cloud. Great fit if you have 3+ years in app dev, strong Power Platform/M365 skills, and want generous state benefits and pension.

Employer: Minnesota IT Services

Location: St. Paul, MN (onsite at least 50%, hybrid)

Salary: $70,908 – $127,660/year (depending on level)

Type: Full-time, state government

Own mainframe operations for IBM zSeries, working with JCL, ACF2, JES2, and SMP/E. Good for experienced mainframe pros who want stable hours, no travel, and strong public-sector benefits.

Employer: Aditi Consulting (for an ag-tech client)

Location: St. Paul, MN (hybrid)

Salary: $66.67 – $69.00/hour (contract, OT-eligible)

Type: Contract

Lead and be the sole developer for a new Android app used by drone pilots, while maintaining a mature iOS app. Ideal if you have 6+ years dev experience, 2+ years Android, and like customer-facing, AI-assisted, and field-testing work.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Saint Paul, MN (multi-cloud leadership)

Salary: $144,200 – $288,400/year + bonus & equity target

Type: Full-time

Executive-level role owning multi-cloud platform strategy across GCP, AWS, and Azure for Health100. Best for seasoned cloud leaders (10+ years infra/platform, 5+ years leadership) who can set roadmaps, build teams, and drive automation at scale.

Employer: TEKsystems

Location: Eagan, MN (hybrid, 4 days onsite)

Salary: $30 – $35/hour (contract)

Type: Contract

Support LAN and Wi‑Fi for a large enterprise (USPS environment), handling tickets, troubleshooting, and Tier 2 support. Great for CCNA-level network pros with 3+ years experience and strong hands-on switch/router skills.

Employer: Nord Resume / Cube Hub (staffing)

Location: St. Paul, MN (hybrid, 3 days onsite)

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time

Act as technical lead and sole mobile dev for Android and iOS apps used in agricultural drone scouting. Perfect if you’re a senior Android engineer who can architect from scratch, enjoys geospatial work, and is comfortable owning the full mobile stack.

Employer: Minnesota Department of Human Services

Location: St. Paul, MN (up to 50% telework)

Salary: $71,138 – $105,506/year

Type: Full-time, state government

Use SQL, SAS, and Power BI to drive accurate federal Medicaid reporting and fiscal data integrity. Good match if you have 3+ years in data analysis and want mission-driven work with strong state benefits.

Employer: Pearson

Location: St. Paul, MN (remote role listed)

Salary: $140,000 – $160,000/year + bonus

Type: Full-time

Founding role building knowledge graphs and AI data architecture for next-gen K–12 assessment systems. Ideal for someone with deep knowledge graph/semantic tech experience and strong Python/AI background.

Employer: Travelers

Location: St. Paul, MN

Salary: $101,600 – $167,600/year

Type: Full-time

Engineer Workday integrations for Benefits, Payroll, Time, Absence, and Compensation. Great if you have 3+ years dev experience and 2+ years building Workday integrations (Report Writer, EIB, Studio/Extend a plus).

Employer: Minnesota Public Utilities Commission

Location: St. Paul, MN (onsite at least 50%, hybrid)

Salary: $79,156 – $117,742/year

Type: Full-time, state government

Bridge business and IT for the PUC—oversee tech planning, projects, vendor coordination, and governance. Good for someone with 4+ years in IT/business operations who likes strategy, communication, and cross-team leadership.

Employer: Minnesota IT Services (MnDOT)

Location: St. Paul, MN (onsite at least 50%, hybrid)

Salary: $70,908 – $116,573/year

Type: Full-time, state government

Modernize and support MnDOT’s State Aid applications using C#, .NET, Angular, Azure, Docker, SQL Server, and Oracle. Great for mid-level devs who enjoy app modernization and cloud-ready architectures.

Employer: Minnesota IT Services (DEED)

Location: St. Paul, MN (onsite at least 50%, hybrid)

Salary: $78,759 – $129,894/year

Type: Full-time, state government

Own complex Salesforce orgs for DEED—flows, automation, APIs, Lightning, and third-party apps. Best for experienced Salesforce admins (4+ years) who like platform ownership and public-sector impact.

Employer: Minnesota IT Services (MnGeo)

Location: St. Paul, MN (onsite at least 50%, hybrid)

Salary: $20.20 – $24.02/hour

Type: Part-time student role (approx. 20 hrs/week, option for full-time in breaks)

Perfect for GIS students: work with ArcGIS Pro and ArcGIS Online on statewide datasets and the Minnesota Geospatial Commons. You must be currently (or soon) enrolled in a post-secondary program.

Employer: Housing Hub

Location: Saint Paul, MN

Salary: Based on experience

Type: Full-time

Blend operations and AI: streamline forms, workflows, and documentation while rolling out AI tools (like ChatGPT/Copilot) and automation. Great for a tech-savvy ops person who loves process improvement.

Employer: Minnesota IT Services (Enterprise Services)

Location: St. Paul, MN (onsite at least 50%, hybrid)

Salary: $96,737 – $165,536/year

Type: Full-time, IT management

Lead multiple supervisors and teams supporting 33,000+ state end users. Ideal for someone with 5+ years in enterprise IT operations and 2+ years leading people, plus strong ITSM/contact center experience.

Employer: Travelers

Location: St. Paul, MN

Salary: $157,500 – $259,900/year

Type: Full-time, senior leadership

Run cyber operations for a major insurer—oversee detection, response, and protection strategies. Best for seasoned cybersecurity leaders (7+ years tech, 1+ year people leadership) ready to own enterprise-wide security outcomes.

Employer: Hays (for a global client)

Location: Maplewood, MN (4 days onsite, 1 remote)

Salary: $46/hour (W2, 12‑month contract)

Type: Contract

Manage a global HP Managed Print Services environment, including HP Secure Print/Access Control, fleet lifecycle, and vendors. Good for IT infra pros with 5+ years print or related experience.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Saint Paul IT roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.