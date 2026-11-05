⚖️ Saint Paul Legal Jobs with Multiple Openings up to $300K

Saint Paul’s legal scene is busy right now, with options from big corporate deals to community-focused law. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Goodwin Recruiting (for an unnamed company)

Goodwin Recruiting (for an unnamed company) Location: St Paul, MN (remote role listed)

(remote role listed) Type: Full-time, executive

Salary: $265,000 – $300,000

Lead all things legal, risk, and compliance at an operationally complex company. You’ll own corporate legal strategy, contracts, litigation, and enterprise risk, with bonus, 401(k) match, PTO, healthcare, and remote work listed.

Employer: Cencora

Location: St Paul, MN

Type: Full-time, in-house counsel

Salary: $119,100 – $186,560 (national range; MN may vary within stated band)

High-impact corporate/M&A role handling domestic and international deals from LOI through post-close. Great fit if you have 7+ years of deal experience and want complex transactions, strong cross-functional work, and a robust benefits package focused on health, family, and professional growth.

Employer: Ecolab

Location: St Paul, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $107,600 – $161,500

Lead quality and regulatory compliance for a new cloud-native platform in a highly regulated space. Ideal if you know GxP, FDA 21 CFR Part 11, CSV, and SaaS and want to build and run validation and QMS processes, with bonus eligibility and comprehensive benefits.

Employer: Contreras Edin Law, P.A.

Location: Saint Paul, MN (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000 – $60,000

On-the-ground role supporting immigration clients in English and Spanish, from applications to court filings. Good match if you have 1+ year of immigration experience, want steady weekday hours, and value health, dental, vision, 401(k), and PTO while doing mission-driven work.

If something here feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—good legal roles in Saint Paul move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.