🍽️ Saint Paul Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings

Saint Paul’s food scene is busy right now—cafes, grocery delis, and airport clubs are all hiring. Lots of options here whether you want daytime cafe vibes or fast-paced nights.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings Location: St Paul, MN

Pay: $11.41–$21.00/hr

Type: Part-time

Welcome guests, manage the waitlist, and set the tone as people walk in the door. Weekly pay, flexible schedule, meal discounts, and chances to grow into other roles.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings Location: St Paul, MN

Pay: $11.41/hr (plus tips)

(plus tips) Type: Part-time

Take care of tables, present food and drinks, and keep the energy high on game nights. Weekly pay, flexible shifts, and lots of training and advancement paths.

Employer: Colossal Cafe

Location: Saint Paul, MN (Como Ave)

Pay: From $29.00/hr (with tips)

Type: Part-time, days only

Fast-paced breakfast and lunch spot with counter service and strong hospitality focus. Great if you have 1+ year FOH experience, want long-term, non-seasonal work, and like early shifts (around 6:15am–2:30pm).

Employer: Chipotle Mexican Grill

Location: St Paul, MN

Pay: $16.50–$17.50/hr + digital tips

Type: Full-time (and part-time options noted)

Rotate between grill, prep, cashier, and more while serving fresh food (no freezers or microwaves). Offers free meals, tuition assistance, benefits, and a clear path to management.

Employer: Morrissey Hospitality – The St. Paul Grill

Location: St Paul, MN

Pay: Not listed (union role with benefits)

Not listed (union role with benefits) Type: Full-time

Back-of-house role handling dish team leadership, kitchen cleaning, and warehouse/stock organization for a classic downtown steakhouse. Union benefits include health, pension, PTO, and various protected leaves.

Employer: Lunds & Byerlys

Location: Saint Paul, MN (Highland Bridge)

Pay: $18.50–$20.50/hr

Type: Part-time (2:00pm–10:00pm range)

Prep deli recipes, slice meats and cheeses, and keep the deli stocked and welcoming. Offers flexible scheduling, PTO, employee discount, and training/leadership development.

Employer: Lunds & Byerlys

Location: Saint Paul, MN (Highland Bridge)

Pay: $16.50–$19.00/hr

Type: Part-time (2:00pm–10:00pm range)

Help customers at the deli counter, slice and wrap items, and keep displays fresh and clean. Includes flexible scheduling, PTO, 10% employee discount, and tuition support.

Employer: New Horizon Foods

Location: Saint Paul, MN (University & Snelling)

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Cook and plate meals in a setting with no late nights and every other weekend, plus daily pay available. Full-time staff can get health benefits, PTO, and chances to advance.

Employer: Eurest (Compass Group)

Location: Saint Paul, MN – Delta Sky Club, 4300 Glumack Dr

Pay: $20.50/hr

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Prepare high-quality food to set recipes for an airport lounge, keep kitchen areas clean, and help with ordering and records. Includes free parking and access to a wide benefits package.

Employer: Eurest (Compass Group)

Location: Saint Paul, MN – Delta Sky Club, 4300 Glumack Dr

Pay: $19.50/hr

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Keep the front-of-house spotless, bus tables, wash dishes, and help with deliveries in a busy airport club. Offers free parking and eligibility for Compass Group benefits.

Employer: Eurest (Compass Group)

Location: St Paul, MN (exact site not listed)

(exact site not listed) Pay: $19.50/hr

Type: Full-time

Handle dishwashing, trash, and general kitchen cleaning to keep operations running smoothly. Full-time roles may include medical, dental, vision, and other benefits.

If something here fits your schedule and skills, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.