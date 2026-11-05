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St Paul
👔 Saint Paul Exec & Management Roles with Multiple $100K+ Options
5 days ago
Saint Paul is busy right now with leadership roles, from state agencies to local clubs and big banks. If you’re ready to step up, these management jobs span government, sports, history, finance, and food.
Pickleball Pro / Program Director
- Employer: The Heights Racquet & Social Club
- Location: St Paul, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead and grow a full pickleball program while also shaping squash and padel leagues, tournaments, and events. Great fit if you love racquet sports, member engagement, and building programs from the ground up.
Director of Fiscal Analysis & Results Management (FARM)
- Employer: Minnesota Department of Human Services
- Location: Saint Paul, MN (telework eligible in MN/bordering states)
- Type: Full-time, unlimited
- Salary: $100,662 – $144,510 annually
- Deadline: 11/25/2026
Run the FARM division for Aging and Disability Services, leading research, fiscal analysis, quality, and integrity work for Medicaid long-term services. High-impact executive role with strong state benefits and no travel.
ADSA Senior Strategy Advisor
- Employer: Minnesota Department of Human Services
- Location: Saint Paul, MN (telework eligible)
- Type: Full-time, unlimited
- Salary: $84,835 – $126,094 annually
- Deadline: 11/18/2026
Serve as the Assistant Commissioner’s key strategy partner for Aging and Disability Services. You’ll design governance, lead cross-division initiatives, and turn executive priorities into measurable results.
Construction Project Operations Manager
- Employer: Minnesota Department of Administration
- Location: Saint Paul, MN (hybrid telework, up to 25% travel)
- Type: Full-time, unlimited
- Salary: $104,483 – $149,814 annually
Lead a team managing 300–400 state construction projects a year, from pre-design through post-occupancy, with up to $400M in public funds. Ideal for experienced construction/architecture/engineering leaders who like complex portfolios.
Office of Community Finance Executive Director
- Employer: MN Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED)
- Location: Saint Paul, MN (telework eligible, some travel)
- Type: Full-time, unlimited
- Salary: $104,483 – $149,814 annually
- Deadline: 11/25/2026
Oversee statewide business and community grant programs and serve as a public-facing leader for community finance. Great for someone with deep community development finance experience and a passion for growing local economies.
Project Manager III – Capital Preservation
- Employer: Minnesota Historical Society
- Location: Saint Paul, MN (History Center + statewide travel)
- Type: Full-time, regular
- Salary (typical starting): $59,841.60 – $72,259.20 annually
- Deadline: 11/18/2026
Manage preservation and restoration projects for historic buildings and landscapes across Minnesota. Perfect if you love history, construction, and leading teams on meaningful capital projects.
SP Solutions Professional – Strategic Initiatives
- Employer: U.S. Bank
- Location: St Paul, MN (3+ days/week on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary Range: $98,175 – $115,500 (location-dependent)
Drive large, transformational initiatives for Transaction Processing and Shared Services, from idea through delivery. Great for seasoned strategists and program leaders who enjoy complex, cross-functional work.
Construction Project Operations Manager
- Employer: Minnesota Department of Administration
- Location: St Paul, MN (hybrid, up to 25% travel)
- Type: Full-time, unlimited
- Salary: $104,483 – $149,814 annually
Same role and agency as the Indeed posting above, but this link is via LinkedIn. Use whichever platform you prefer to apply.
General Manager – Domino’s, 242 7th Street W
- Employer: Domino’s / Team Honey Badger
- Location: St Paul, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Base + bonus (varies by store sales volume)
Run a busy pizza store, lead hiring and training, and own daily operations and performance. Good step if you have retail/restaurant leadership experience and want clear growth paths in a large franchise.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in before the deadline.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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