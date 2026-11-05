👔 Saint Paul Exec & Management Roles with Multiple $100K+ Options

Saint Paul is busy right now with leadership roles, from state agencies to local clubs and big banks. If you’re ready to step up, these management jobs span government, sports, history, finance, and food.

Employer: The Heights Racquet & Social Club

The Heights Racquet & Social Club Location: St Paul, MN

St Paul, MN Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead and grow a full pickleball program while also shaping squash and padel leagues, tournaments, and events. Great fit if you love racquet sports, member engagement, and building programs from the ground up.

Employer: Minnesota Department of Human Services

Location: Saint Paul, MN (telework eligible in MN/bordering states)

Saint Paul, MN (telework eligible in MN/bordering states) Type: Full-time, unlimited

Salary: $100,662 – $144,510 annually

Deadline: 11/25/2026

Run the FARM division for Aging and Disability Services, leading research, fiscal analysis, quality, and integrity work for Medicaid long-term services. High-impact executive role with strong state benefits and no travel.

Employer: Minnesota Department of Human Services

Location: Saint Paul, MN (telework eligible)

Saint Paul, MN (telework eligible) Type: Full-time, unlimited

Salary: $84,835 – $126,094 annually

Deadline: 11/18/2026

Serve as the Assistant Commissioner’s key strategy partner for Aging and Disability Services. You’ll design governance, lead cross-division initiatives, and turn executive priorities into measurable results.

Employer: Minnesota Department of Administration

Location: Saint Paul, MN (hybrid telework, up to 25% travel)

Saint Paul, MN (hybrid telework, up to 25% travel) Type: Full-time, unlimited

Salary: $104,483 – $149,814 annually

Lead a team managing 300–400 state construction projects a year, from pre-design through post-occupancy, with up to $400M in public funds. Ideal for experienced construction/architecture/engineering leaders who like complex portfolios.

Employer: MN Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED)

Location: Saint Paul, MN (telework eligible, some travel)

Saint Paul, MN (telework eligible, some travel) Type: Full-time, unlimited

Salary: $104,483 – $149,814 annually

Deadline: 11/25/2026

Oversee statewide business and community grant programs and serve as a public-facing leader for community finance. Great for someone with deep community development finance experience and a passion for growing local economies.

Employer: Minnesota Historical Society

Location: Saint Paul, MN (History Center + statewide travel)

Saint Paul, MN (History Center + statewide travel) Type: Full-time, regular

Salary (typical starting): $59,841.60 – $72,259.20 annually

Deadline: 11/18/2026

Manage preservation and restoration projects for historic buildings and landscapes across Minnesota. Perfect if you love history, construction, and leading teams on meaningful capital projects.

Employer: U.S. Bank

Location: St Paul, MN (3+ days/week on-site)

St Paul, MN (3+ days/week on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $98,175 – $115,500 (location-dependent)

Drive large, transformational initiatives for Transaction Processing and Shared Services, from idea through delivery. Great for seasoned strategists and program leaders who enjoy complex, cross-functional work.

Employer: Minnesota Department of Administration

Location: St Paul, MN (hybrid, up to 25% travel)

St Paul, MN (hybrid, up to 25% travel) Type: Full-time, unlimited

Salary: $104,483 – $149,814 annually

Same role and agency as the Indeed posting above, but this link is via LinkedIn. Use whichever platform you prefer to apply.

Employer: Domino’s / Team Honey Badger

Location: St Paul, MN

St Paul, MN Type: Full-time

Salary: Base + bonus (varies by store sales volume)

Run a busy pizza store, lead hiring and training, and own daily operations and performance. Good step if you have retail/restaurant leadership experience and want clear growth paths in a large franchise.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in before the deadline.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.