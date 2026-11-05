🤝 Saint Paul Community & Social Services Jobs with Multiple Openings

Saint Paul has some solid options right now if you like helping people and being out in the community. These roles are hands-on, mission-driven, and a nice mix of field work and teamwork.

Employer: Department of Employment and Economic Development – State Services for the Blind

Department of Employment and Economic Development – Location: Saint Paul, MN (daily local and weekly statewide travel, some telework)

(daily local and weekly statewide travel, some telework) Salary: $68,841 – $101,476 annually

Type: Full-time, limited (up to 3 years)

Deadline: 11/18/2026

This role helps blind, low vision, and DeafBlind students ages 14–21 move from high school into college. You’ll design and lead college-readiness and workplace skills training, work closely with families and schools, and build partnerships with colleges and community providers.

Employer: Department of Employment and Economic Development – State Services for the Blind

Department of Employment and Economic Development – Location: Saint Paul, MN (daily local and weekly statewide travel, some telework)

(daily local and weekly statewide travel, some telework) Salary: $68,841 – $101,476 annually

Type: Full-time, limited (up to 3 years)

Deadline: 11/18/2026

In this job, you teach hands-on blindness skills to youth 14–21, including Braille, assistive tech, and independent living skills. It’s a good fit if you enjoy one-on-one instruction, functional assessments, and helping young people build confidence and workplace readiness.

Employer: StoryPoint Highland Park

Location: 750 Mississippi River Blvd S, Saint Paul, MN 55116

Salary: $16.50 per hour

Type: Full-time (8:00am–4:30pm, rotating weekday/weekend schedule)

You’ll help plan and run activities for seniors in a life-enrichment focused community. This is a great role if you’re compassionate, like staying active on your feet, and want to bring fun, social connection, and purpose to residents’ daily lives.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in before the deadline.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.