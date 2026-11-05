🏗️ Saint Paul Engineering Roles With Multiple $100K+ Openings

Saint Paul’s engineering scene is busy right now—especially in energy, medical devices, and automation. If you’re an engineer who likes complex problems and real impact, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Location: Saint Paul, MN (hybrid, many roles on-site Tue–Thu)

(hybrid, many roles on-site Tue–Thu) Salary: $70,000 – $156,600 (level depends on experience)

(level depends on experience) Type: Full-time, multiple levels (Entry, Staff, Senior, Principal)

Full-time, multiple levels (Entry, Staff, Senior, Principal) Work on standards, testing, and failure investigations for natural gas transmission and distribution materials. Great fit if you like deep technical work, cross-team collaboration, and want to grow with a major utility leading the clean energy transition.

Employer: PAR Systems

PAR Systems Location: St Paul, MN

Salary: Targeted $110,000 – $160,000

Type: Full-time

Full-time Design electrical systems and PLC/HMI software for custom cranes and handling equipment used in nuclear, aerospace, and other high-demand environments. Ideal if you enjoy seeing your designs go from concept to commissioning with low travel (generally 0–10%).

Employer: Abbott

Abbott Location: St Paul, MN – Tech Center (EP division)

Salary: $78,000 – $156,000

Type: Full-time

Full-time Senior role on the EP product development team working on diagnostic, imaging, and ablation catheters and capital equipment. Mix of requirements, testing, risk management, and clinical workflow input—great for medical device R&D engineers who want their work tied directly to patient outcomes.

Employer: Forj Medical

Location: St Paul, MN

Salary: Range listed under job details on posting

Range listed under job details on posting Type: Full-time

Full-time Lead embedded electronics and PCB design for Class II/III medical devices, from concept through production. Good match if you’re strong in analog/digital design and want to mentor others while working with many different med-tech companies.

Employer: Bio-Techne

Location: St Paul, MN

Salary: $69,800 – $114,800

Type: Full-time

Full-time Own and support GMP manufacturing processes for reagent production—troubleshooting, deviation investigations, CAPAs, validation, and continuous improvement. Great for engineers with bioprocess or pharma experience who like being close to the plant floor.

Employer: Mortenson (BLUvera)

Location: St Paul, MN

Salary: $152,700 – $229,100 (plus incentive plan)

(plus incentive plan) Type: Full-time

Full-time Build and lead a multidisciplinary product engineering organization for industrialized construction products. High-impact leadership role if you’ve taken engineered products from concept through launch and want to shape standards, roadmaps, and team culture.

Employer: Kimley-Horn

Location: St Paul, MN

Pay: $28 – $29/hour

Type: Internship

Internship Hands-on structural design internship on a Building Structures team—calculations, plan production, and occasional site visits. Good for civil/structural students who want real project work plus mentoring at a firm known for strong training.

Employer: RFA Engineering

Location: Saint Paul, MN

Salary: $90,000 – $140,000

Type: Full-time

Full-time Develop PLC and HMI software for automated machinery, robotics, cranes, and material handling systems. Great fit if you enjoy motion control, commissioning, and working across mechanical and electrical teams. No visa sponsorship available.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—strong engineering roles in Saint Paul tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.