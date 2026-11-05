📋 Saint Paul Admin Jobs with Multiple Part‑Time & Court Roles

Saint Paul has some solid admin openings right now, from schools to the courthouse to a local construction firm. Good mix of part‑time and full‑time, with steady hours and benefits.

Employer: Independent School District 196

Independent School District 196 Location: St Paul, MN

Type: Part-time (3 hrs/day, 10‑month calendar)

Pay: $21.53 – $24.16/hour (RAVE Clerical Association, Wage Group VI, per contract)

(RAVE Clerical Association, Wage Group VI, per contract) Apply by: November 11, 2026 – 4:00 p.m.

Short mid‑day shift supporting students and staff in a school setting, reporting to the Building Principal. Includes access to strong public‑sector benefits if eligible (medical, dental, life, LTD, sick leave, pension, tax‑deferred savings, FSA).

Employer: Independent School District 196

Independent School District 196 Location: St Paul, MN

Type: Part-time (3 hrs/day, 10‑month calendar)

Pay: $21.53 – $24.16/hour (RAVE Clerical Association, Wage Group VI, per contract)

(RAVE Clerical Association, Wage Group VI, per contract) Apply by: November 11, 2026 – 4:00 p.m.

Very similar role with a slightly earlier shift, also supporting students and school operations. Same strong district benefits if eligible and a mission‑driven environment focused on student success.

Employer: Frerichs Construction

Location: Saint Paul, MN (in‑person)

(in‑person) Type: Part-time (20–30 hours/week)

Pay: $20.00 – $25.00/hour

Blend of office admin and basic accounting support at a long‑standing local construction company. You’ll greet visitors, handle calls, help with invoices and project files, and get 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, health, dental, vision, HSA, and more—rare for part‑time.

Employer: Minnesota Judicial Branch

Location: Ramsey County Courthouse, 15 W Kellogg Blvd, St Paul, MN 55102

Type: Full-time, AFSCME‑represented

Pay: $22.50 – $23.50/hour (expected hiring range)

Front‑line court records role with heavy customer service at the public counter and by phone. Mostly on‑site with some remote potential, handling case records, copy requests, cash transactions, and data checks, plus access to state benefits, pension, paid parental leave, and possible Public Service Loan Forgiveness eligibility.

If one of these fits your schedule and skills, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.