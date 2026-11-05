💰 Saint Paul Accounting & Finance Jobs with Multiple Openings

Saint Paul’s finance scene is busy right now—solid roles from state government to big banks and fintech. If you’re numbers‑savvy, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Department of Children, Youth & Families (State of Minnesota)

Department of Location: Saint Paul, MN (telework up to 50% within MN/neighboring states)

(telework up to 50% within MN/neighboring states) Type: Full-time, classified, day shift (Mon–Fri, 8:00–4:30)

Salary: $26.89 – $39.22/hour (about $56,146 – $81,891/year)

Deadline: 11/19/2026

Lead the department’s accounts receivable and billing work, handle reconciliations and reports, and help train coworkers. This role comes with strong state benefits, pension, paid leave, and some flexible/remote work options.

Employer: U.S. Bank

Location: St Paul, MN – West Side Flats

Type: Full-time, on-site hybrid (3+ days/week in office)

Salary: $24.18 – $32.21/hour (plus benefits and potential incentives)

Join the Structured Finance team managing a portfolio of client accounts and time‑sensitive bondholder payments. Good fit if you’re organized, like solving problems, and have 2–3 years of related experience plus an associate degree or equivalent.

Employer: FIS

Location: St Paul, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $101,500 – $172,550/year

Senior‑level actuarial role working on Prophet actuarial libraries for life, annuity, and health products. Ideal if you’re ASA/FSA or MAAA, have 5+ years in life insurance or consulting, and deep experience with Prophet or similar modeling platforms.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on duties and flexibility.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.