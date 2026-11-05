🏭 Saint James MN Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Openings at Smithfield

Saint James is busy on the production side right now. Smithfield Foods is hiring across several roles, from entry-level to more technical machine work.

Employer: Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods Location: St James, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run computerized meat-cutting and packaging robots on the production line. Good fit if you like hands-on, technical work and can handle a fast, physical environment with cold/warm temps and overtime when needed.

Employer: Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods Location: St James, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Machine operator role focused on lunch meat production. You’ll work with automated equipment, keep the line moving safely, and help make ready-to-eat products that ship nationwide.

Employer: Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods Location: St James, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Another machine operator spot working with meat processing and packaging equipment. Expect repetitive motion, lifting, and working in a wet, noisy plant with strong smells and strict safety rules.

Employer: Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods Location: St James, MN

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: $19.52/hour + $1.00/hour 2nd shift differential

Bonus: $500 sign-on bonus

Entry-level production job with no experience required and on-the-job training. You’ll use hand tools, knives, and machinery to process meat, with strong benefits and chances to move up.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while spots are open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.