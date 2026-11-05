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🏭 Saint James MN Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Openings at Smithfield
Saint James is busy on the production side right now. Smithfield Foods is hiring across several roles, from entry-level to more technical machine work.
Robot Operator
- Employer: Smithfield Foods
- Location: St James, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run computerized meat-cutting and packaging robots on the production line. Good fit if you like hands-on, technical work and can handle a fast, physical environment with cold/warm temps and overtime when needed.
Operator Lunchmaker
- Employer: Smithfield Foods
- Location: St James, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Machine operator role focused on lunch meat production. You’ll work with automated equipment, keep the line moving safely, and help make ready-to-eat products that ship nationwide.
Operator Peg
- Employer: Smithfield Foods
- Location: St James, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Another machine operator spot working with meat processing and packaging equipment. Expect repetitive motion, lifting, and working in a wet, noisy plant with strong smells and strict safety rules.
General Laborer – 2nd Shift – Entry Level – $500 Sign-On Bonus
- Employer: Smithfield Foods
- Location: St James, MN
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
- Salary: $19.52/hour + $1.00/hour 2nd shift differential
- Bonus: $500 sign-on bonus
Entry-level production job with no experience required and on-the-job training. You’ll use hand tools, knives, and machinery to process meat, with strong benefits and chances to move up.
If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while spots are open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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