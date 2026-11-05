📅 Free monthly moonlit winter walks at Woodland Trails

Bundle up and enjoy a peaceful evening walk under the moonlight at Woodland Trails Regional Park (20135 Elk Lake Road NW).

Walks are free, last about one hour, and start at 6:00 p.m. on these second Mondays:

November 9, 2026

December 14, 2026

January 11, 2027

February 7, 2027

Meet the group in the parking lot at 6:00 p.m. to enjoy the groomed trails, crisp winter air, and a chance to spot wildlife.

You can bring a flashlight for emergencies, but the idea is to walk by moonlight, so plan to keep it off unless needed. Be sure to dress for the weather and wear proper winter walking shoes or boots.

No registration is needed—just show up and join the walk.