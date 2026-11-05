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📢 Homework Central now Tuesdays & Thursdays after school
4 days ago
📢 After-school Homework Help Now Tuesdays & Thursdays Only
Homework Central at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School is an after-school help session for any student who wants extra support.
- When: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3:30–5:00 p.m.
- Where: Sauk Rapids-Rice High School
- Who: All SRRHS students are welcome
Licensed teachers are available to help students:
- Work through homework
- Make up tests
- Get organized for classes
Students do not need to sign up or apply. They can drop in and stay for as long or as little time as they need.
Please note: Homework Central will NOT meet on Wednesdays until further notice.
More Info: Homework Central ~ Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3:3...
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