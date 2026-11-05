📢 Homework Central now Tuesdays & Thursdays after school

📢 After-school Homework Help Now Tuesdays & Thursdays Only

Homework Central at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School is an after-school help session for any student who wants extra support.

When: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3:30–5:00 p.m.

Where: Sauk Rapids-Rice High School

Who: All SRRHS students are welcome

Licensed teachers are available to help students:

Work through homework

Make up tests

Get organized for classes

Students do not need to sign up or apply. They can drop in and stay for as long or as little time as they need.

Please note: Homework Central will NOT meet on Wednesdays until further notice.