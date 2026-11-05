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Preston

📅 DIY Book Safe craft at Preston Public Library

3 days ago
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📅 DIY Book Safe craft at Preston Library

The Preston Public Library is hosting a “Wreck Our Books – DIY Book Safe” program.

Join in on Saturday, November 7 at 1 pm at Preston Public Library, 101 St. Paul Street NW, Preston, MN 55965.

This is a hands-on craft session where you’ll turn a book into a hidden safe. Just show up at the library at the scheduled time to take part.

More Info: Wreck Our Books | Preston Public Library

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