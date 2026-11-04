🚚 Saint Paul Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings

Saint Paul’s logistics scene is busy right now, from tech repairs to medical supply chains. Here are a few solid roles if you like keeping parts, people, and products moving.

Employer: Patterson Companies, Inc.

Patterson Companies, Inc. Location: St Paul, MN (office-based, up to 10% travel)

(office-based, up to 10% travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: $177,700 – $237,033.33 + benefits

Lead the enterprise-wide category management strategy for a major healthcare distributor. This is a high-impact executive role overseeing category leaders, supplier partnerships, pricing and assortment strategy, and long-term portfolio performance.

Employer: ChromebookParts.com

Location: Saint Paul, MN (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 9:00 AM–5:00 PM

, Monday–Friday, 9:00 AM–5:00 PM Pay: $18.00/hour, ~40 hours/week

Keep Chromebook repair work flowing by coordinating technician workloads and parts. Good fit if you’re organized, know basic inventory/shipping, and like working around computers; comes with 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and parental leave.

Employer: CAIRE Inc (MGC Diagnostics)

Location: Saint Paul, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on leadership role over warehouse staff, production schedules, inventory, and shipments in a medical manufacturing setting. Ideal if you have 5+ years in warehouse/supply chain, 3+ in leadership, and are comfortable with ERP/MRP and lean/continuous improvement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often consider related experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.