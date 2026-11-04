🎨 Saint Paul Arts & Media Jobs with Multiple Openings

Saint Paul has a nice mix of creative roles right now, from hands-on print design to language-focused state work. If you’re into visuals or words, there’s something here to check out.

Employer: Minuteman Press – St. Paul (woman-owned)

Minuteman Press – St. Paul (woman-owned) Location: Saint Paul, MN (in person)

Type: Part-time, 16–32 hrs/week , potential full-time

Part-time, , potential full-time Pay: $15.00 – $25.00/hour

Work in a small print shop where you’ll see the full process from design to delivery. Great for new grads or growing designers who want 1:1 mentoring, Adobe experience (Illustrator, InDesign, Photoshop), and a path toward future management. Includes flexible schedule, PTO, employee discount, parental leave, and professional development support.

Employer: Minnesota Department of Administration (Enterprise Translations Office)

(Enterprise Translations Office) Location: St. Paul, MN – hybrid (up to 50% telework)

Type: Full-time, unlimited

Salary: $24.40 – $35.30/hour (about $50,947 – $73,706/year)

Hours: Monday–Friday, day shift

Monday–Friday, day shift Application deadline: 11/23/2026

Use your Spanish–English skills to translate documents, web content, and more for state agencies so all Minnesotans can access key information. Role offers strong state benefits (health, pension, paid leave, holidays, training, tuition help) and is open to folks with a language proficiency certification or a related degree in Spanish. Hybrid schedule with a mix of home and office work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a detail that makes it a fit. And if you apply, don’t wait; set aside 20–30 minutes this week to get your resume in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.