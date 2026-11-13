Minnesota City’s tech scene is small but mighty right now, with a few senior data roles that pay well and work on modern cloud stacks.

Here are the standout Information Technology openings this week.

Employer: Envision Technology Solutions

Envision Technology Solutions Location: Minnesota City, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work hands-on with GCP (BigQuery, Dataflow, Pub/Sub, Composer) plus Python, SQL, and Spark to build large-scale data pipelines and curated data products. This role is ideal if you enjoy solving complex data problems, owning delivery end-to-end, and mentoring other engineers.

Employer: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Location: Minnesota City, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000 – $130,000 per year

Lead data engineering work on a retail media identity spine, connecting customer IDs with ad platform IDs (Google, Meta, LiveRamp, UID2, clean rooms). Strong GCP/BigQuery, SQL, and data modeling skills are key, and TCS lists a wide range of benefits including medical, 401(k), bonuses, and paid time off.

If one of these fits your skills, save the link and apply soon—senior data roles like these don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.