Minneapolis HR is buzzing right now, from hands-on recruiting to high-level compensation design. If you’re in Human Resources and ready for a move, these roles span consulting, corporate, and agency paths.

Employer: Tharp Consulting

Tharp Consulting Location: Minneapolis, MN (Full-time)

(Full-time) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: FULL-TIME

Lead clients through complex HR, payroll, and benefits transitions onto a PEO platform. Great fit if you like cross-functional work, process design, and guiding organizations through big change with minimal disruption.

Employer: Tharp Consulting

Tharp Consulting Location: Minneapolis, MN (Full-time)

(Full-time) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: FULL-TIME

Senior-level total rewards role designing and running comp and benefits programs for a manufacturing client. You’ll handle market pricing, salary structures, pay equity, and benefits strategy, plus build dashboards and models to guide decisions.

Employer: gpac

Location: Minneapolis, MN (Full-time, remote-style agency model)

(Full-time, remote-style agency model) Salary: Uncapped commission (30–75% of your production)

Type: FULL-TIME

Commission-based recruiting role where your income scales with your effort. No prior recruiting experience needed—gpac trains you and gives you tools to build client relationships, fill key roles, and grow like an entrepreneur.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: Minneapolis, MN (Hybrid; also posted in Charlotte, West Des Moines, Phoenix)

(Hybrid; also posted in Charlotte, West Des Moines, Phoenix) Salary: $119,000 – $206,000 base pay range

Type: FULL-TIME

Posting End Date: 27 Nov 2026 (may close early)

Lead complex, companywide compensation design projects and set pay philosophy, structures, and award programs. Ideal if you have 5+ years in compensation and want a strategic role with big impact, strong benefits, and executive-level visibility.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.