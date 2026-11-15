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📣 Minneapolis Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple Openings
Minneapolis is buzzing with sales and marketing roles right now—from entry-level merchandisers to six-figure executive positions. If you’re ready to level up your income or pivot your career, this week’s list has solid options.
Territory Sales Manager – Industrial Tools
Employer: Pearlman Group
Location: Minneapolis, MN / Upper Midwest territory
Type: Full-time, field sales (70–80% travel)
Salary: Competitive base + uncapped commission, car allowance, full benefits
Own a regional territory selling specialty tools and abrasives into construction and industrial accounts. Great fit if you like strategic B2B sales, distributor partnerships, and want true ownership of your book.
Strategy& Strategy Consulting Senior Associate Intern – Summer 2027
Employer: PwC
Location: Minneapolis, MN
Type: Full-time summer internship (MBA track)
Salary: $84,000–$202,000 annualized (prorated for internship)
MBA students can step into high-impact strategy projects, supporting market analysis, decks, and client deliverables while learning big-firm consulting methods.
Alliance SE, Associate Director – ServiceNow (Industrial & Aerospace)
Employer: EY
Location: Minneapolis, MN (national travel; multiple hub cities)
Type: Full-time, executive sales
Salary: $221,410–$280,070 base + incentives
Lead net-new ServiceNow sales into industrial and aerospace clients as a true hunter. Ideal for seasoned enterprise sellers with deep ServiceNow and manufacturing/industrial experience.
Senior AWS Sales Engineer (Remote)
Employer: Ingram Micro
Location: Field-based, MN (remote)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $97,300–$165,400 base
Senior pre-sales role guiding partners on AWS architecture, AI, and security. Great if you’re a technical seller who enjoys solution design, SOWs, and mentoring other sales engineers.
Account Representative – Material Handling
Employer: Crown Equipment Corporation
Location: Minneapolis, MN
Type: Full-time, outside sales
Salary: $1,000–$1,500 per week + commission
Sell lift trucks and warehouse solutions in a defined territory. Good entry point into B2B sales with strong training and a solid benefits package.
Grocery Reset Merchandiser
Employer: CROSSMARK
Location: Minneapolis, MN
Type: Part-time, daytime only
Pay: $19/hour
Hands-on merchandising and resets for major grocery brands, Monday–Friday, 8–5. Nice fit if you want steady hours, weekly pay, and physical work without nights or weekends.
Regional Vice President, Sales – MN (Healthcare Benefits)
Employer: ParetoHealth
Location: Minnesota territory (based in MN)
Type: Full-time, field sales (50%+ travel)
Comp: Competitive base + incentives, strong benefits (100% employer-paid medical, 401(k) contribution, PTO)
Senior producer role selling self-funded benefits solutions via broker relationships. Best for top-performing stop-loss/alt-funding reps with a strong broker network.
Sales Manager – Mortgage
Employer: Wintrust Financial Corporation (Wintrust Mortgage)
Location: Minneapolis, MN
Type: Full-time
Comp: Commission on personal production + overrides on team
Build and lead a mortgage sales team while still producing your own volume. Great if you’re an experienced LO ready to move into leadership with an established lender.
Account Manager, Client Services – Digital Media
Employer: Ovative Group
Location: Minneapolis, MN (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $90,000–$132,000 (incl. 20% bonus target)
Own large client relationships and multi-channel media strategy for big-name brands. Perfect for analytically minded marketers with agency or performance media experience.
Senior Manager, Marketing Operations
Employer: Graco
Location: Minneapolis, MN (moving to Dayton, MN HQ in 2027)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $111,100–$194,400
Lead marketing operations, project management, and capacity planning for Graco’s central marketing team. Great for ops-focused leaders who love dashboards, process, and scaling teams.
Field Marketing Manager – Door-to-Door Team Lead
Employer: Erie Home
Location: Minneapolis, MN
Type: Full-time (up to ~50 hrs/week)
Comp: $1,000/week base + bonuses; OTE $75,000–$125,000+
Recruit, coach, and ride along with a team of canvassers generating roofing leads. Includes company vehicle, gas card, benefits, and strong upside if you’re a high-energy field leader.
Sr. Sales Specialist – Proteomics Workflow, Upper Midwest
Employer: Thermo Fisher Scientific
Location: Minneapolis, MN (Upper Midwest territory)
Type: Full-time, field sales (50%+ travel)
Salary (MN): $132,400–$172,700 + bonus
Sell Olink proteomics solutions into academia, pharma/biotech, and CROs. Ideal for life science sales pros with strong proteomics knowledge and enterprise account skills.
Leasing Professional – Multifamily
Employer: ARTISAN Management Group
Location: Minneapolis, MN
Type: Full-time, onsite
Pay: $22–$26/hour
Front-line sales and resident relations at a multifamily community. Good fit if you enjoy people-facing work, tours, and using social media/marketing to drive occupancy.
Solutions Engineer (Senior Manager) – Education Marketing Data
Employer: EAB
Location: Minneapolis, MN (or DC/Richmond; some travel)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $65,000–$80,000 + bonus
Blend sales support and analytics, helping colleges use data to grow enrollment. Great for data-savvy marketers who like client-facing work and higher-ed.
Senior Manager, Product Marketing – Wound & Tissue Repair
Employer: Coloplast
Location: Minneapolis, MN or Arlington, VA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $110,000–$156,000 + bonus/incentives
Lead a team of marketers and shape go-to-market strategy for a medical product portfolio. Strong match for healthcare marketers with people-management experience.
Lead Merchant Product Sales Consultant – Healthcare Banking
Employer: Wells Fargo
Location: Minneapolis, MN (hybrid; 50–75% travel)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $119,000–$224,000 + incentives
Senior payments sales role selling merchant and patient payment solutions into healthcare systems. Best for experienced B2B payments pros with healthcare exposure.
Digital Marketing Tagging & Privacy Specialist
Employer: U.S. Bank
Location: Minneapolis, MN (3+ days onsite)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $92,820–$109,200
Own marketing tag and cookie governance across the bank’s digital properties. Great if you’re deep into tag management, privacy (CPRA/GDPR), and analytics tools like Tealium, OneTrust, and Adobe.
Marketing Strategy and Planning Director
Employer: PwC
Location: Minneapolis, MN
Type: Full-time
Salary: $122,500–$423,780 (WA range up to $504,500)
Lead integrated marketing strategy, planning, and measurement across multiple initiatives. Ideal for senior marketers who love portfolio planning, data-driven decisions, and influencing execs.
Real Estate Agent – Add a Second Income Stream With Your License
Employer: Satori Mortgage (NMLS: 4190)
Location: Minneapolis, MN (remote)
Type: Full-time, 100% commission
Use your existing real estate network to add mortgage origination income without leaving real estate. Best for agents ready to get NMLS-licensed and earn on both sides of the deal.
2027 Summer Internship Program – Insurance Sales & Marketing
Employer: Brown & Brown
Location: Minneapolis, MN
Type: Full-time summer internship (June–mid-Aug 2027)
Pay: $17.02/hour
Rising seniors can explore commercial insurance or employee benefits with real projects, carrier visits, and a mentor. Good early step if you’re curious about B2B sales and risk/benefits.
If one of these roles sparks your interest, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good openings in Minneapolis tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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