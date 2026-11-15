Minneapolis is buzzing with sales and marketing roles right now—from entry-level merchandisers to six-figure executive positions. If you’re ready to level up your income or pivot your career, this week’s list has solid options.

Employer: Pearlman Group

Location: Minneapolis, MN / Upper Midwest territory

Type: Full-time, field sales (70–80% travel)

Salary: Competitive base + uncapped commission, car allowance, full benefits

Own a regional territory selling specialty tools and abrasives into construction and industrial accounts. Great fit if you like strategic B2B sales, distributor partnerships, and want true ownership of your book.

Employer: PwC

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time summer internship (MBA track)

Salary: $84,000–$202,000 annualized (prorated for internship)

MBA students can step into high-impact strategy projects, supporting market analysis, decks, and client deliverables while learning big-firm consulting methods.

Employer: EY

Location: Minneapolis, MN (national travel; multiple hub cities)

Type: Full-time, executive sales

Salary: $221,410–$280,070 base + incentives

Lead net-new ServiceNow sales into industrial and aerospace clients as a true hunter. Ideal for seasoned enterprise sellers with deep ServiceNow and manufacturing/industrial experience.

Employer: Ingram Micro

Location: Field-based, MN (remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $97,300–$165,400 base

Senior pre-sales role guiding partners on AWS architecture, AI, and security. Great if you’re a technical seller who enjoys solution design, SOWs, and mentoring other sales engineers.

Employer: Crown Equipment Corporation

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time, outside sales

Salary: $1,000–$1,500 per week + commission

Sell lift trucks and warehouse solutions in a defined territory. Good entry point into B2B sales with strong training and a solid benefits package.

Employer: CROSSMARK

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Part-time, daytime only

Pay: $19/hour

Hands-on merchandising and resets for major grocery brands, Monday–Friday, 8–5. Nice fit if you want steady hours, weekly pay, and physical work without nights or weekends.

Employer: ParetoHealth

Location: Minnesota territory (based in MN)

Type: Full-time, field sales (50%+ travel)

Comp: Competitive base + incentives, strong benefits (100% employer-paid medical, 401(k) contribution, PTO)

Senior producer role selling self-funded benefits solutions via broker relationships. Best for top-performing stop-loss/alt-funding reps with a strong broker network.

Employer: Wintrust Financial Corporation (Wintrust Mortgage)

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Comp: Commission on personal production + overrides on team

Build and lead a mortgage sales team while still producing your own volume. Great if you’re an experienced LO ready to move into leadership with an established lender.

Employer: Ovative Group

Location: Minneapolis, MN (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000–$132,000 (incl. 20% bonus target)

Own large client relationships and multi-channel media strategy for big-name brands. Perfect for analytically minded marketers with agency or performance media experience.

Employer: Graco

Location: Minneapolis, MN (moving to Dayton, MN HQ in 2027)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $111,100–$194,400

Lead marketing operations, project management, and capacity planning for Graco’s central marketing team. Great for ops-focused leaders who love dashboards, process, and scaling teams.

Employer: Erie Home

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time (up to ~50 hrs/week)

Comp: $1,000/week base + bonuses; OTE $75,000–$125,000+

Recruit, coach, and ride along with a team of canvassers generating roofing leads. Includes company vehicle, gas card, benefits, and strong upside if you’re a high-energy field leader.

Employer: Thermo Fisher Scientific

Location: Minneapolis, MN (Upper Midwest territory)

Type: Full-time, field sales (50%+ travel)

Salary (MN): $132,400–$172,700 + bonus

Sell Olink proteomics solutions into academia, pharma/biotech, and CROs. Ideal for life science sales pros with strong proteomics knowledge and enterprise account skills.

Employer: ARTISAN Management Group

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time, onsite

Pay: $22–$26/hour

Front-line sales and resident relations at a multifamily community. Good fit if you enjoy people-facing work, tours, and using social media/marketing to drive occupancy.

Employer: EAB

Location: Minneapolis, MN (or DC/Richmond; some travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000–$80,000 + bonus

Blend sales support and analytics, helping colleges use data to grow enrollment. Great for data-savvy marketers who like client-facing work and higher-ed.

Employer: Coloplast

Location: Minneapolis, MN or Arlington, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000–$156,000 + bonus/incentives

Lead a team of marketers and shape go-to-market strategy for a medical product portfolio. Strong match for healthcare marketers with people-management experience.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: Minneapolis, MN (hybrid; 50–75% travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $119,000–$224,000 + incentives

Senior payments sales role selling merchant and patient payment solutions into healthcare systems. Best for experienced B2B payments pros with healthcare exposure.

Employer: U.S. Bank

Location: Minneapolis, MN (3+ days onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $92,820–$109,200

Own marketing tag and cookie governance across the bank’s digital properties. Great if you’re deep into tag management, privacy (CPRA/GDPR), and analytics tools like Tealium, OneTrust, and Adobe.

Employer: PwC

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $122,500–$423,780 (WA range up to $504,500)

Lead integrated marketing strategy, planning, and measurement across multiple initiatives. Ideal for senior marketers who love portfolio planning, data-driven decisions, and influencing execs.

Employer: Satori Mortgage (NMLS: 4190)

Location: Minneapolis, MN (remote)

Type: Full-time, 100% commission

Use your existing real estate network to add mortgage origination income without leaving real estate. Best for agents ready to get NMLS-licensed and earn on both sides of the deal.

Employer: Brown & Brown

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time summer internship (June–mid-Aug 2027)

Pay: $17.02/hour

Rising seniors can explore commercial insurance or employee benefits with real projects, carrier visits, and a mentor. Good early step if you’re curious about B2B sales and risk/benefits.

If one of these roles sparks your interest, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good openings in Minneapolis tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.