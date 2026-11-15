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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Brooklyn Park
Looking for a loyal friend in Brooklyn Park, MN? These adoptable dogs are waiting for a cozy home and a family to love.
Mario
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Husky mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with gray/silver
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Brooklyn Park, MN)
- Source: adoptapet
Mario is a striking German Shepherd/Husky mix with a beautiful white and silver coat. He’s an adult boy, so he’s past the tiny puppy stage but still has plenty of energy and love to give. If you’re looking for a smart, active companion, Mario could be a great match.
👉 Meet Mario and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Millie
- Breed: Terrier mix (medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with white
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Brooklyn Park, MN)
- Source: adoptapet
Millie is a medium-sized terrier mix with a sweet brown-and-white coat. As an adult dog, she’s ready to settle into a routine with her new family. If you want a friendly companion to share walks and couch time, Millie may be the perfect fit.
👉 Meet Millie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Brooklyn Park, MN, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs. Share this with friends and neighbors so Mario and Millie can find their forever families.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.