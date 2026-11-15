Looking for a loyal friend in Brooklyn Park, MN? These adoptable dogs are waiting for a cozy home and a family to love.

Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Husky mix

German Shepherd Dog / Husky mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White with gray/silver

White with gray/silver Adoption fee: $150

Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Brooklyn Park, MN)

Source: adoptapet

Mario is a striking German Shepherd/Husky mix with a beautiful white and silver coat. He’s an adult boy, so he’s past the tiny puppy stage but still has plenty of energy and love to give. If you’re looking for a smart, active companion, Mario could be a great match.

👉 Meet Mario and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier mix (medium)

Terrier mix (medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate with white

Brown/Chocolate with white Adoption fee: $150

Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Brooklyn Park, MN)

Source: adoptapet

Millie is a medium-sized terrier mix with a sweet brown-and-white coat. As an adult dog, she’s ready to settle into a routine with her new family. If you want a friendly companion to share walks and couch time, Millie may be the perfect fit.

👉 Meet Millie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Brooklyn Park, MN, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs. Share this with friends and neighbors so Mario and Millie can find their forever families.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.