Looking for a four-legged friend in Coon Rapids, MN? These adoptable dogs are waiting at the Animal Humane Society, Coon Rapids for someone to bring them home.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Red/golden/orange/chestnut with white

Red/golden/orange/chestnut with white Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Coon Rapids

Phone: (952) 435-7738

Prince is a handsome young pup with a rich chestnut coat and white markings. He’s at the perfect age to keep learning and bonding with his new family. If you’re looking for an active companion to share walks and playtime, Prince could be your guy.

👉 Meet Prince and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Hound mix

German Shepherd Dog / Hound mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Coon Rapids

Phone: (952) 435-7738

Arnold is a young puppy with classic shepherd coloring and hound mix charm. He’s still growing and learning about the world, so he’ll need a family ready for puppy training, patience, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Arnold and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Belgian Malinois mix

Belgian Malinois mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Red/golden/orange/chestnut

Red/golden/orange/chestnut Shelter: Animal Humane Society, Coon Rapids

Phone: (952) 435-7738

Harley Quinn is a striking adult Belgian Malinois mix with a warm golden coat. This breed mix often does well with active families who enjoy training, exercise, and mental games. If you’re looking for a smart, driven partner, Harley Quinn may be the match.

👉 Meet Harley Quinn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Coon Rapids, MN, consider visiting the Animal Humane Society, Coon Rapids or calling (952) 435-7738 to learn more about these wonderful dogs and how to adopt.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.