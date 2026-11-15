Minneapolis keeps adding solid supply chain and logistics roles, from hands-on warehouse work to corporate buying and transportation strategy. Here are a few strong picks hiring now.

Employer: Impact

Impact Location: Minneapolis, MN (1st shift)

(1st shift) Type: Full-time, hourly (non-exempt)

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role helping get high-volume mailings ready for the USPS. You’ll move pallets with a forklift, load postal trucks, do basic quality checks, and support both 1st and 2nd shift when needed. Includes employee ownership (ESOP), health insurance, PTO and holidays, and a 401(k) with company match.

Employer: Mortenson

Location: Minneapolis, MN (office, climate-controlled)

(office, climate-controlled) Type: Full-time

Salary (Buyer I): $66,400 – $89,700 base

base Salary (Buyer II): $72,900 – $109,400 base

Great fit if you like working with suppliers, production teams, and data. You’ll source materials and services, manage purchase orders, track supplier performance, and help cut costs and risk. Role is open at two levels depending on your experience, with strong benefits like medical, dental, 401(k) with generous match, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and mental health resources.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Richfield corporate office (Minneapolis area), hybrid

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a high-performing inbound transportation team managing carriers, vendors, and KPIs for speed, cost, and service. You’ll negotiate rates, run performance reviews, drive process improvements, and own reporting and analytics (PowerBI). Hybrid schedule: on-site Monday–Thursday, remote Friday, plus competitive pay, employee discount, retirement resources, and well-being benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has more logistics and operations roles posted.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.