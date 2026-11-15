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🚚 Minneapolis Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings
Minneapolis keeps adding solid supply chain and logistics roles, from hands-on warehouse work to corporate buying and transportation strategy. Here are a few strong picks hiring now.
Mail Entry Clerk II
- Employer: Impact
- Location: Minneapolis, MN (1st shift)
- Type: Full-time, hourly (non-exempt)
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role helping get high-volume mailings ready for the USPS. You’ll move pallets with a forklift, load postal trucks, do basic quality checks, and support both 1st and 2nd shift when needed. Includes employee ownership (ESOP), health insurance, PTO and holidays, and a 401(k) with company match.
Buyer I/II – BLUvera
- Employer: Mortenson
- Location: Minneapolis, MN (office, climate-controlled)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (Buyer I): $66,400 – $89,700 base
- Salary (Buyer II): $72,900 – $109,400 base
Great fit if you like working with suppliers, production teams, and data. You’ll source materials and services, manage purchase orders, track supplier performance, and help cut costs and risk. Role is open at two levels depending on your experience, with strong benefits like medical, dental, 401(k) with generous match, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and mental health resources.
Inbound Transportation Manager – Richfield MN
- Employer: Best Buy
- Location: Richfield corporate office (Minneapolis area), hybrid
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a high-performing inbound transportation team managing carriers, vendors, and KPIs for speed, cost, and service. You’ll negotiate rates, run performance reviews, drive process improvements, and own reporting and analytics (PowerBI). Hybrid schedule: on-site Monday–Thursday, remote Friday, plus competitive pay, employee discount, retirement resources, and well-being benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has more logistics and operations roles posted.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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