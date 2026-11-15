Minneapolis is busy and moving, and so are the driving jobs. If you like being on the road and getting paid to do it, there are several solid options open right now.

Employer: Audi Richfield

Audi Richfield Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about keeping the service department running smoothly—moving cars, parts, and sometimes people. Good fit if you’re self-motivated, like a clean, high-end shop, and want a foot in the door with room to grow (retirees welcome too).

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.90–$16.13/hour (good faith estimate)

You’ll deliver auto parts to local customers, pick up returns, help in the store, and keep things stocked and clean. Great if you like staying active, talking with customers, and want steady hours with a big national company and benefits.

Employer: Schneider

Location: Based near Bloomington/Minneapolis, MN

Based near Type: Full-time company driver

Average Pay: $1,425–$1,750 weekly

Home Time: Daily

Sign-on Bonus: Up to $10,000 (experience-based)

Haul building materials on flatbeds within about 200 miles of Bloomington, with multiple stops and daily home time. Good for CDL-A drivers who want strong weekly pay, local-ish routes, and big-company benefits without being gone for days.

Employer: Schneider

Location: Minneapolis, MN (live within 50 miles)

(live within 50 miles) Type: Full-time company driver

Average Pay: $1,400–$1,720 weekly

Home Time: Daily

Sign-on Bonus: Up to $7,500 (experience-based)

Night shift route hauling Daimler/Freightliner parts around MN and WI with multiple stops and hand unloads. Ideal if you’re a CDL-A driver who prefers nights, wants to sleep at home every day, and likes consistent, dedicated freight.

Employer: Schneider

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time company driver

Average Pay: $1,400–$1,700 weekly

Home Time: Weekly

Experience: 3+ months CDL-A

Sign-on Bonus: $10,000 (experienced drivers)

Run lawn and garden freight in dry vans across the Midwest, Northeast, and South with mostly no-touch, drop-and-hook loads. Great if you want higher regional miles, steady freight, and a big sign-on bonus.

Employer: ProDrivers

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Listed as Internship (professional driving assignment)

Listed as (professional driving assignment) Pay: $28/hour + overtime after 40

Weekday, daytime Class B role hauling lumber on a curtainside straight truck, with some strapping and occasional help unloading. Nice match if you have at least 1 year Class B box truck experience and want strong hourly pay, weekly checks, and benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has similar roles nearby. Don’t wait too long; driving jobs in this range tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.