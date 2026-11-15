Minneapolis is busy on the legal and compliance front right now—especially for litigators and folks with financial or tech risk experience. Here are several strong openings worth a look.

Employer: Bowman and Brooke LLP

Bowman and Brooke LLP Location: Minneapolis, MN (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $197,500 – $225,000

This national trial firm defends high‑stakes product liability cases for Global 500 companies. You’ll handle depositions, discovery, motions, and trial prep with real responsibility from day one and clear mentorship toward partnership.

Note: This role appears in multiple postings (LinkedIn/Indeed); it’s the same position.

Employer: Tharp Consulting (for a family law firm client)

(for a family law firm client) Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Represent clients in divorces, custody, and other family matters from intake through resolution. Good fit if you enjoy courtroom work, client contact, and managing your own caseload.

Employer: Fish & Richardson P.C.

Location: Remote‑first, commutable to Minneapolis office

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (Minneapolis): ~$59,000 – $74,000

Join a top global IP firm in their Practice Systems group, reviewing and docketing large volumes of U.S. and foreign patent documents. Great for someone with 3+ years of patent docketing who wants a mostly work‑from‑home setup plus strong benefits.

Employer: LS Solutions (for a high‑performance legal team)

(for a high‑performance legal team) Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Litigate complex bankruptcy and commercial cases for creditors, businesses, and financial institutions. You’ll drive strategy, motions, discovery, negotiations, and trial prep on sophisticated matters.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Richfield/Minneapolis, MN (hybrid: on‑site Mon–Thu)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Support marketplace, AML, OFAC, gift card, and other compliance programs for Best Buy. Expect hands‑on reviews, investigations, seller due diligence, and process improvement work at a major corporate HQ. Application deadline: at least 5 days from posting date.

Employer: Latitude Legal (for a financial services company)

(for a financial services company) Location: Minneapolis, MN (hybrid in‑house)

Type: Full-time, in‑house counsel

Full-time, in‑house counsel Salary: $170,000 – $200,000 + bonus

Ideal for a 2–4+ year corporate associate ready to move in‑house. You’ll handle securities, M&A, and other transactions, negotiate key agreements, and advise business leaders at a leading financial services organization.

Employer: U.S. Bank

Location: Minneapolis, MN (hybrid, ~3+ days in office)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $105,400 – $124,000

Focus on technology, information security, and AI/data risk across the bank. You’ll vet issues, support audits, challenge risk documentation, and present findings to senior leadership—great for someone with 6+ years in tech risk or audit.

Employer: Tharp Consulting (for a banking practice group)

(for a banking practice group) Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Advise financial institutions on lending, workouts, and regulatory issues. You’ll draft and negotiate complex loan and security documents and guide deals from term sheet through closing.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing and may have related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.