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⚖️ Minneapolis legal & compliance roles with multiple $100K+ options
Minneapolis is busy on the legal and compliance front right now—especially for litigators and folks with financial or tech risk experience. Here are several strong openings worth a look.
Senior Litigation Associate – Product Liability
- Employer: Bowman and Brooke LLP
- Location: Minneapolis, MN (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $197,500 – $225,000
This national trial firm defends high‑stakes product liability cases for Global 500 companies. You’ll handle depositions, discovery, motions, and trial prep with real responsibility from day one and clear mentorship toward partnership.
Note: This role appears in multiple postings (LinkedIn/Indeed); it’s the same position.
Family Law Associate Attorney
- Employer: Tharp Consulting (for a family law firm client)
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Represent clients in divorces, custody, and other family matters from intake through resolution. Good fit if you enjoy courtroom work, client contact, and managing your own caseload.
Docketing Specialist – IP Patents (Remote‑First)
- Employer: Fish & Richardson P.C.
- Location: Remote‑first, commutable to Minneapolis office
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (Minneapolis): ~$59,000 – $74,000
Join a top global IP firm in their Practice Systems group, reviewing and docketing large volumes of U.S. and foreign patent documents. Great for someone with 3+ years of patent docketing who wants a mostly work‑from‑home setup plus strong benefits.
Bankruptcy Litigation Attorney
- Employer: LS Solutions (for a high‑performance legal team)
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Litigate complex bankruptcy and commercial cases for creditors, businesses, and financial institutions. You’ll drive strategy, motions, discovery, negotiations, and trial prep on sophisticated matters.
Compliance Operations Senior Analyst – Richfield MN
- Employer: Best Buy
- Location: Richfield/Minneapolis, MN (hybrid: on‑site Mon–Thu)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support marketplace, AML, OFAC, gift card, and other compliance programs for Best Buy. Expect hands‑on reviews, investigations, seller due diligence, and process improvement work at a major corporate HQ. Application deadline: at least 5 days from posting date.
Corporate Attorney – In‑House FT Hybrid
- Employer: Latitude Legal (for a financial services company)
- Location: Minneapolis, MN (hybrid in‑house)
- Type: Full-time, in‑house counsel
- Salary: $170,000 – $200,000 + bonus
Ideal for a 2–4+ year corporate associate ready to move in‑house. You’ll handle securities, M&A, and other transactions, negotiate key agreements, and advise business leaders at a leading financial services organization.
Senior Technology Risk Analyst
- Employer: U.S. Bank
- Location: Minneapolis, MN (hybrid, ~3+ days in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $105,400 – $124,000
Focus on technology, information security, and AI/data risk across the bank. You’ll vet issues, support audits, challenge risk documentation, and present findings to senior leadership—great for someone with 6+ years in tech risk or audit.
Banking Associate Attorney
- Employer: Tharp Consulting (for a banking practice group)
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Advise financial institutions on lending, workouts, and regulatory issues. You’ll draft and negotiate complex loan and security documents and guide deals from term sheet through closing.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing and may have related roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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