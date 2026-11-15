Minneapolis is buzzing with education roles right now, from early childhood to college-level nursing and youth sports. If you like helping students grow, there’s likely a fit for you here.

Employer: Wayzata Public Schools Early Learning School

Wayzata Public Schools Early Learning School Location: Minneapolis, MN (western suburbs)

Type: Full-time, Long-Term Reserve (1/27/27–3/9/27)

Salary: $52,308–$123,452 (based on education and experience)

Teach 3–5 year olds with special needs in a classroom model and support their families. Comes with full benefits (medical, dental, life, LTD, EAP, 403(b) match) and strong mentoring and professional development in a high-achieving district.

Employer: Robbinsdale Area Schools

Robbinsdale Area Schools Location: Minneapolis, MN area (New Hope)

Type: Full-time, 189-day Teacher on Special Assignment

Salary: Based on Teacher Contract

Split your time between School of Engineering and Arts and Robbinsdale Spanish Immersion Elementary. You’ll coach teachers, model instruction, lead PD, and help build strong MTSS and PLC practices in a district that centers equity and welcomes non-traditional candidates.

Employer: Orbis Education (partnering with Concordia University, St. Paul)

(partnering with Concordia University, St. Paul) Location: St. Paul, MN (393 Dunlap St N) with clinicals in MSP area

Type: Full-time Nursing Faculty

Salary: Stable income with good salary (exact amount not listed)

Oversee ABSN students in lab, simulation, and clinical settings while supporting online learning. This role offers a full benefits package (including tuition perks), structured professional development, and a collaborative team focused on preparing new nurses.

Employer: Mini-Hops Gymnastics

Location: Western suburbs of Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time (part-time also listed as an option)

Salary: Wages commensurate with experience

Coach a 60-athlete boys’ competitive team (ages 4–18) in a 48,000 sq. ft. non-profit facility. You’ll get strong benefits (401(k) with match, generous PTO, paid holidays, fully paid health insurance with HSA, dental, vision, and staff discounts) while teaching life skills through sport.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—schools and programs often shape roles around strong people.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.