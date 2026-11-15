Minneapolis is buzzing with finance and accounting openings right now, from early-career payroll to executive-level leadership. Here are some of the best roles hiring in and around Minneapolis, MN.

Employer: University of Minnesota

Location: Minneapolis, MN (on-site, civil service)

Salary: $24.69–$27.88/hour

Type: Full-time

You’ll own biweekly payroll prep, timekeeping audits, union-related reporting, and HRMS administration for University Services. Great fit if you like detail work, UKG/PeopleSoft data, and want strong public-sector benefits and tuition perks.

Employer: Emergent Software

Location: Minneapolis, MN (remote-first, work anywhere in U.S.)

Salary: Total cash $215K–$260K (base + 15% target bonus)

Type: Full-time

Lead an AI-first finance function for a PE-backed tech company, owning GAAP reporting, audits, ERP design, and M&A integration. Ideal for a CPA with public audit + controller experience who wants to shape a modern, automated back office.

Employer: Tharp Consulting (recruiting for client)

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time

High-impact Tax & Treasury lead role overseeing multi-jurisdictional tax, cash forecasting, banking relationships, insurance, and financial risk management. Great for someone who likes owning strategy and advising senior leadership.

Employer: Tharp Consulting (recruiting for client)

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time

Lead budgeting, forecasting, SG&A management, and exec-level reporting. You’ll build models, improve reporting quality, and partner with leaders on cost optimization and growth.

Employer: Abdo

Location: Minneapolis, MN (hybrid; ~3 days in office/client sites)

Salary: $25–$31/hour

Type: Full-time (associate-level role)

Client-facing payroll role supporting multiple organizations with end-to-end processing, reporting, and compliance. Good fit if you have 2+ years’ payroll experience and like variety, tech tools, and a people-first public accounting firm.

Employer: SkyWater Search Partners (for investment firm client)

Location: Minneapolis, MN (downtown)

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time

Take over an existing book of high-net-worth and institutional clients (millions to hundreds of millions AUM). This is a relationship and planning role, not cold business development—perfect if you have ~10 years in wealth management and love deep client work.

Employer: LS Solutions (recruiting for client)

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time

Lead commercial finance for a major retail channel, focusing on pricing, margin, and forecasting while managing a small analyst team. Great for someone who enjoys tying cost analytics directly to customer pricing.

Employer: LS Solutions (recruiting for client)

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time

Very similar to the Commercial Finance Manager: own forecasts, pricing logic, and profitability for a key retail customer channel while mentoring analysts. Strong fit if you’re a commercial finance pro who likes cross-functional work.

Employer: CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen)

Location: Minneapolis, MN (Midwest region, hybrid)

Salary: $72,000–$126,000 (MN range)

Type: Full-time

Join one of CLA’s fastest-growing groups, auditing cities, counties, and state agencies. You’ll lead engagements, mentor staff, and work closely with government clients—great if you have 2+ years of audit and want a clear path to growth.

Employer: Mortenson Properties, Inc.

Location: Minneapolis, MN (onsite, up to 25% travel)

Salary: $79,000–$118,600 + incentive plan

Type: Full-time

Advanced real estate finance role building cash flow models (Excel/ARGUS), tracking portfolio performance, and supporting leasing and investment decisions across industrial and other CRE assets.

Employer: Marsh

Location: Minneapolis, MN (hybrid)

Salary: $115,200–$230,400

Type: Full-time

Senior consulting role partnering with state Medicaid programs on rate setting, financial performance, and policy recommendations. Best for someone with 10+ years of Medicaid/healthcare financial analysis and strong Excel modeling.

Employer: U.S. Bank

Location: Minneapolis, MN (3+ days/week in office)

Salary: $105,400–$124,000

Type: Full-time

Lead internal audit projects, supervise staff, and coordinate across risk and compliance teams. Ideal if you have 7+ years in internal audit/public accounting, strong financial services knowledge, and a CIA/CPA or similar.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Minneapolis, MN (hybrid, 2–3 days/week in office)

Salary: $58,725–$120,000

Type: Full-time

Work on state and local sales & use/excise tax consulting projects—overpayment reviews, audit defense, nexus planning, and more. Great next step if you have 1+ year of indirect tax and want Big 4 training and complex work.

Employer: CFS (recruiting for client)

Location: Minneapolis, MN (hybrid)

Salary: $125,000–$145,000 + bonus

Type: Full-time

High-visibility technical accounting role in a large organization, handling complex GAAP issues, position papers, and special projects. Perfect for someone with 4–10 years’ experience and a public accounting background.

Employer: Wipfli

Location: Minneapolis, MN (hybrid)

Salary: $82,000–$110,000 + potential bonus

Type: Full-time

Prepare complex multi-state business and individual returns, with a focus on for-profit clients (construction experience a plus). You’ll also mentor staff and help spot planning opportunities.

Employer: Fredrikson & Byron, P.A.

Location: Minneapolis, MN (hybrid, regular in-office)

Salary: $105,000–$115,000

Type: Full-time

Lead the trust accounting team at a major law firm, overseeing IOLTA compliance, reconciliations, disbursements, and process improvements. Great if you have 5+ years of law firm trust accounting and supervisory experience.

Employer: PwC

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Salary: $99,000–$232,000

Type: Full-time

Manage SAP FI/FICO/Central Finance workstreams for enterprise clients, leading teams and driving finance transformation projects. Strong fit if you have 5+ years of SAP finance project experience and like client-facing consulting.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: Minneapolis, MN (on-site; also hiring in other cities)

Salary: $100,000–$179,000

Type: Full-time

Lead a team of implementation consultants delivering Treasury Management solutions for healthcare and higher-ed/nonprofit clients. Great for leaders with change/implementation experience and knowledge of healthcare revenue cycle and treasury.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: Minneapolis, MN (on-site; also other hubs)

Salary: $77,000–$133,000

Type: Full-time

Client-facing support role for complex healthcare Treasury Management relationships. You’ll help with proposals, pricing, implementations, and problem-solving across payments, receivables, liquidity, and fraud tools.

Employer: RBC Wealth Management

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Salary: $45,000–$70,000

Type: Full-time

Back-office role supporting advisory accounts: new setups, billing, terminations, and service. Good entry-to-mid level spot if you’re detail-oriented, like client service, and want to grow inside a major wealth platform.

If one of these roles looks close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible for the right person. Save the links you like and apply while they’re fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.