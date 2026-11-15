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Minneapolis
💻 Minneapolis IT Jobs with Multiple $170K+ Opportunities
4 days ago
Minneapolis tech is buzzing right now—lots of cloud, AI/ML, and security roles, from hands-on coding to senior leadership. Here are some of the strongest IT openings hiring in and around Minneapolis, MN.
Linux Operating System Engineer RHEL 8 with AWS Cloud Exp
- Employer: Quantum World Technologies Inc.
- Location: Minneapolis, MN (On-prem + AWS)
- Type: Contract
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll run and harden large RHEL 8 environments across data centers and AWS, automate with Bash/Python/Ansible, and work heavily with ServiceNow and ITIL processes.
SAP Security and Access Controls Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $99,000 – $232,000 + bonus & benefits
Lead SAP security and GRC workstreams across S/4HANA, Fiori, HANA, and cloud, owning role design, SoD, and compliance while mentoring teams in a client-facing consulting role.
Data Engineer and Analytics Platform Manager – Assistant Director
- Employer: EY
- Location: Minneapolis, MN (multi-city role)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $124,400 – $232,700 (for Minneapolis and most US offices)
Senior data/AI platform role leading Azure Databricks / Microsoft Fabric solutions, setting architecture, mentoring engineers, and driving enterprise analytics and generative AI adoption.
Java React Developer
- Employer: Infosys
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on full-stack work with React, Spring Boot, Java 8, Microservices, REST, SQL/Oracle, plus modern web tech (HTML5, CSS3, Bootstrap) in a global delivery environment.
AI ML Developer
- Employer: Infosys
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Build GenAI/LLM and ML models in the cloud for Medicare shopper experiences, using Python, Databricks, RAG, vector DBs, embeddings, and Kubernetes-based APIs.
SAP Security and Access Controls Sr Associate
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $77,000 – $202,000 + bonus & benefits
Mid-level SAP security role implementing SAP GRC, access controls, SoD reviews, and audit support while guiding junior staff and working directly with clients.
SAP – OTC – Manager – Consulting – Location OPEN
- Employer: EY
- Location: Minneapolis, MN (open location, travel required)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $142,600 – $261,500 (all US locations)
Lead SAP S/4HANA Order-to-Cash design and implementation—order mgmt, pricing, ATP, delivery, billing—while running client workshops and managing project teams.
Associate Forward Deployed Engineer II – Palantir
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $110,700 – $218,300 + bonus eligible
Forward-deployed role building GenAI solutions on Palantir (Foundry/AIP/Maven), embedding with clients to prototype and ship AI apps with strong engineering and MLOps practices.
Software Engineer, Red Platform
- Employer: RVO Health
- Location: Minneapolis, MN \ Hybrid (Eden Prairie)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $97,000 – $125,000 + benefits
Backend-focused role using Go, Python, TypeScript, Kafka, Postgres/Dynamo, and CI/CD to power large-scale health tech platforms; hybrid Tue–Thu in office.
Sr. Product Security Engineer
- Employer: Trane Technologies (Thermo King)
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $105,228 – $168,700
Own embedded product cybersecurity for transport refrigeration/mobile HVAC: threat modeling, DFMEA, OTA security, secure boot, and compliance with ISO/SAE 21434, UNECE R155/R156.
Cyber Security AI Engineer
- Employer: Joblet-AI
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $115,000 – $140,000 + bonus & benefits
Blend ML and cybersecurity to protect industrial and aerospace networks—building deep learning models for threat detection, anomaly spotting, and automated incident pipelines.
Applied AI Health Data System Engineer – Senior Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $124,000 – $280,000 + bonus & benefits
Senior leader role building healthcare AI/GenAI systems (RAG, agentic workflows, Azure/AWS/GCP, Snowflake/Databricks) for health systems, with heavy client-facing and team leadership.
Supply Chain ALM Software Engineer Senior Consultant
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $116,200 – $229,100 + bonus eligible
Hands-on role building AI-enabled workflows in ALM/PLM/CI/CD—requirements quality checks, test generation, change impact analysis—using Python and LLM/RAG where needed.
Supply Chain ALM Software Engineer Manager
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $141,200 – $278,300 + bonus eligible
Lead a team redesigning software & systems engineering lifecycles into governed, AI-enabled workflows, integrating ALM/PLM/CI/CD and setting traceability and approval controls.
Software Engineer
- Employer: Actalent
- Location: Bloomington/Minneapolis, MN \ Hybrid (4 days onsite)
- Type: Contract-to-hire, Full-time
- Pay: $55 – $70/hour
Embedded C/C++ firmware role in a regulated environment (gas/oil), working with RTOS, hardware integration, and full lifecycle development using Agile and DevOps tools.
Senior Salesforce & Marketing Cloud Developer
- Employer: Randstad Digital Americas
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Type: Contract-to-perm, Full-time
- Pay: $70 – $85/hour
Own a multi-BU Salesforce + Marketing Cloud stack in financial services—APEX, LWC, Journey Builder, AMPscript, and complex integrations—while acting as the go-to technical lead.
AID&E – Hands-on Solution and Graph/Ontology Architect – Senior Manager
- Employer: EY
- Location: Minneapolis, MN (open location, heavy travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $144,000 – $329,100 (for Minneapolis and most US offices)
High-end architecture role designing knowledge graphs (Stardog/Neo4j, RDF/OWL), GraphRAG, multi-agent AI workflows, and semantic layers for large tech-sector clients.
Senior Software Engineer, Backend (ML Training and Serving)
- Employer: Affirm
- Location: Minneapolis, MN \ Remote-first (US)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $173,000 – $233,000 (most US states)
Senior backend/ML infra role building distributed ML training & serving platforms on AWS/Kubernetes/MySQL using Python or Kotlin, with strong focus on reliability and developer velocity.
If one of these roles fits your skills, click through, skim the full description, and get an application in while they’re fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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