Minneapolis tech is buzzing right now—lots of cloud, AI/ML, and security roles, from hands-on coding to senior leadership. Here are some of the strongest IT openings hiring in and around Minneapolis, MN.

Employer: Quantum World Technologies Inc.

Quantum World Technologies Inc. Location: Minneapolis, MN (On-prem + AWS)

(On-prem + AWS) Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

You’ll run and harden large RHEL 8 environments across data centers and AWS, automate with Bash/Python/Ansible, and work heavily with ServiceNow and ITIL processes.

Employer: PwC

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,000 – $232,000 + bonus & benefits

Lead SAP security and GRC workstreams across S/4HANA, Fiori, HANA, and cloud, owning role design, SoD, and compliance while mentoring teams in a client-facing consulting role.

Employer: EY

Location: Minneapolis, MN (multi-city role)

(multi-city role) Type: Full-time

Salary: $124,400 – $232,700 (for Minneapolis and most US offices)

Senior data/AI platform role leading Azure Databricks / Microsoft Fabric solutions, setting architecture, mentoring engineers, and driving enterprise analytics and generative AI adoption.

Employer: Infosys

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on full-stack work with React, Spring Boot, Java 8, Microservices, REST, SQL/Oracle, plus modern web tech (HTML5, CSS3, Bootstrap) in a global delivery environment.

Employer: Infosys

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Build GenAI/LLM and ML models in the cloud for Medicare shopper experiences, using Python, Databricks, RAG, vector DBs, embeddings, and Kubernetes-based APIs.

Employer: PwC

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $77,000 – $202,000 + bonus & benefits

Mid-level SAP security role implementing SAP GRC, access controls, SoD reviews, and audit support while guiding junior staff and working directly with clients.

Employer: EY

Location: Minneapolis, MN (open location, travel required)

(open location, travel required) Type: Full-time

Salary: $142,600 – $261,500 (all US locations)

Lead SAP S/4HANA Order-to-Cash design and implementation—order mgmt, pricing, ATP, delivery, billing—while running client workshops and managing project teams.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,700 – $218,300 + bonus eligible

Forward-deployed role building GenAI solutions on Palantir (Foundry/AIP/Maven), embedding with clients to prototype and ship AI apps with strong engineering and MLOps practices.

Employer: RVO Health

Location: Minneapolis, MN \ Hybrid (Eden Prairie)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $97,000 – $125,000 + benefits

Backend-focused role using Go, Python, TypeScript, Kafka, Postgres/Dynamo, and CI/CD to power large-scale health tech platforms; hybrid Tue–Thu in office.

Employer: Trane Technologies (Thermo King)

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $105,228 – $168,700

Own embedded product cybersecurity for transport refrigeration/mobile HVAC: threat modeling, DFMEA, OTA security, secure boot, and compliance with ISO/SAE 21434, UNECE R155/R156.

Employer: Joblet-AI

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $115,000 – $140,000 + bonus & benefits

Blend ML and cybersecurity to protect industrial and aerospace networks—building deep learning models for threat detection, anomaly spotting, and automated incident pipelines.

Employer: PwC

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $124,000 – $280,000 + bonus & benefits

Senior leader role building healthcare AI/GenAI systems (RAG, agentic workflows, Azure/AWS/GCP, Snowflake/Databricks) for health systems, with heavy client-facing and team leadership.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $116,200 – $229,100 + bonus eligible

Hands-on role building AI-enabled workflows in ALM/PLM/CI/CD—requirements quality checks, test generation, change impact analysis—using Python and LLM/RAG where needed.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $141,200 – $278,300 + bonus eligible

Lead a team redesigning software & systems engineering lifecycles into governed, AI-enabled workflows, integrating ALM/PLM/CI/CD and setting traceability and approval controls.

Employer: Actalent

Location: Bloomington/Minneapolis, MN \ Hybrid (4 days onsite)

Type: Contract-to-hire, Full-time

Pay: $55 – $70/hour

Embedded C/C++ firmware role in a regulated environment (gas/oil), working with RTOS, hardware integration, and full lifecycle development using Agile and DevOps tools.

Employer: Randstad Digital Americas

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Contract-to-perm, Full-time

Pay: $70 – $85/hour

Own a multi-BU Salesforce + Marketing Cloud stack in financial services—APEX, LWC, Journey Builder, AMPscript, and complex integrations—while acting as the go-to technical lead.

Employer: EY

Location: Minneapolis, MN (open location, heavy travel)

(open location, heavy travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: $144,000 – $329,100 (for Minneapolis and most US offices)

High-end architecture role designing knowledge graphs (Stardog/Neo4j, RDF/OWL), GraphRAG, multi-agent AI workflows, and semantic layers for large tech-sector clients.

Employer: Affirm

Location: Minneapolis, MN \ Remote-first (US)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $173,000 – $233,000 (most US states)

Senior backend/ML infra role building distributed ML training & serving platforms on AWS/Kubernetes/MySQL using Python or Kotlin, with strong focus on reliability and developer velocity.

If one of these roles fits your skills, click through, skim the full description, and get an application in while they’re fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.