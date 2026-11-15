Minneapolis food spots are busy and hiring, from grocery delis to sit‑down restaurants and fast food. Good mix of part‑time and full‑time roles if you like working with people and food.

Employer: Coborn's, Inc.

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.00–$28.00/hr

Help run a busy deli department, from slicing and packaging to leading staff and keeping cases fresh and stocked. Employee‑owned company with grocery discounts, DailyPay, PTO, Sunday premium pay, 401(k) match, and ESOP.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $19.00–$25.40/hr

Work the prepared foods area making and serving hot and cold items, stocking cases, and helping customers. Good fit if you like natural foods, fast pace, and want store discounts, PTO, and access to Whole Foods “Whole Benefits.”

Employer: Jerry's Enterprises (Cub Foods Nicollet)

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Part-time, union

Pay: $16.07–$18.00/hr (progressive scale)

Support the meat and seafood department by filling and rotating cases, helping customers, and keeping the area clean. Union role with store discount, flexible schedule, and chances to grow in the meat department.

Employer: Giordano's

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Salary range includes bonus and benefits (exact amount not listed)

Lead front‑of‑house and kitchen teams, handle scheduling, training, and guest experience for this busy restaurant. Comes with health benefits, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and employee discount.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King)

Location: 4605 Hiawatha Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55406

Type: Full-time

Help run a fast‑paced Burger King, leading shifts, coaching team members, and keeping service fast and friendly. Offers growth potential, scholarship program, emergency fund access, wellness perks, and various discount programs.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King)

Location: 1500 Stinson Blvd NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413

Type: Full-time

Similar leadership role at a different Burger King location, focused on training staff, hitting financial goals, and keeping the restaurant clean and welcoming. Same access to scholarships, wellness tools, and discount programs.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza – Pizza Hut Franchisee)

Location: 4800 Chicago Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55417

Type: Full-time

Assist with daily Pizza Hut operations, from scheduling and hiring to coaching staff and keeping food and safety standards high. Offers tuition help, free GED program, wellness perks, and Daily Pay access.

Employer: Texas Roadhouse

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00–$25.00/hr

Hand‑cut steaks, manage yields, and keep the meat room organized in a cold‑temp environment. Weekly pay, restaurant discounts, and strong benefits after a year, including medical, vision, dental, tuition reimbursement, and paid vacation.

Employer: Coulter Services

Location: Minneapolis, MN

Type: Full-time

Cut and style men’s and boys’ hair in a sports‑themed setting, with shampoos, hot towel treatments, and product recommendations. Great if you enjoy building a loyal client base and offering a fun, high‑energy experience.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good food and hospitality roles in Minneapolis tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.