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🍽️ Multiple Minneapolis Food & Hospitality Jobs Paying Up to $28/hr
Minneapolis food spots are busy and hiring, from grocery delis to sit‑down restaurants and fast food. Good mix of part‑time and full‑time roles if you like working with people and food.
Assistant Deli Department Manager
Employer: Coborn's, Inc.
Location: Minneapolis, MN
Type: Part-time
Pay: $20.00–$28.00/hr
Help run a busy deli department, from slicing and packaging to leading staff and keeping cases fresh and stocked. Employee‑owned company with grocery discounts, DailyPay, PTO, Sunday premium pay, 401(k) match, and ESOP.
Prepared Foods Team Member (Deli Service Counter & Culinary Venues) – Part Time
Employer: Whole Foods Market
Location: Minneapolis, MN
Type: Part-time
Pay: $19.00–$25.40/hr
Work the prepared foods area making and serving hot and cold items, stocking cases, and helping customers. Good fit if you like natural foods, fast pace, and want store discounts, PTO, and access to Whole Foods “Whole Benefits.”
Cub Foods Nicollet – Meat Service Clerk
Employer: Jerry's Enterprises (Cub Foods Nicollet)
Location: Minneapolis, MN
Type: Part-time, union
Pay: $16.07–$18.00/hr (progressive scale)
Support the meat and seafood department by filling and rotating cases, helping customers, and keeping the area clean. Union role with store discount, flexible schedule, and chances to grow in the meat department.
Assistant General Manager
Employer: Giordano's
Location: Minneapolis, MN
Type: Full-time
Pay: Salary range includes bonus and benefits (exact amount not listed)
Lead front‑of‑house and kitchen teams, handle scheduling, training, and guest experience for this busy restaurant. Comes with health benefits, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and employee discount.
Assistant Manager 5846 (Burger King)
Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King)
Location: 4605 Hiawatha Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55406
Type: Full-time
Help run a fast‑paced Burger King, leading shifts, coaching team members, and keeping service fast and friendly. Offers growth potential, scholarship program, emergency fund access, wellness perks, and various discount programs.
Assistant Manager 11284 (Burger King)
Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King)
Location: 1500 Stinson Blvd NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Type: Full-time
Similar leadership role at a different Burger King location, focused on training staff, hitting financial goals, and keeping the restaurant clean and welcoming. Same access to scholarships, wellness tools, and discount programs.
Assistant Manager 39347 (Pizza Hut)
Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza – Pizza Hut Franchisee)
Location: 4800 Chicago Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55417
Type: Full-time
Assist with daily Pizza Hut operations, from scheduling and hiring to coaching staff and keeping food and safety standards high. Offers tuition help, free GED program, wellness perks, and Daily Pay access.
Meat Cutter
Employer: Texas Roadhouse
Location: Minneapolis, MN
Type: Full-time
Pay: $20.00–$25.00/hr
Hand‑cut steaks, manage yields, and keep the meat room organized in a cold‑temp environment. Weekly pay, restaurant discounts, and strong benefits after a year, including medical, vision, dental, tuition reimbursement, and paid vacation.
Hair Stylist (Men’s & Boys’ Haircuts)
Employer: Coulter Services
Location: Minneapolis, MN
Type: Full-time
Cut and style men’s and boys’ hair in a sports‑themed setting, with shampoos, hot towel treatments, and product recommendations. Great if you enjoy building a loyal client base and offering a fun, high‑energy experience.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good food and hospitality roles in Minneapolis tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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